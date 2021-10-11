Yakuza Like a Dragon 2 is bureaucratic: introduced along main inner studio restructuring

A brand new remark from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio leaves us with two necessary information: the primary is that it’s formally showed that paintings is already underway on Yakuza Like a Dragon 2, but additionally that the most important restructuring of the learn about is being performed the place franchise author Toshihiro Nagoshi leaves the studio and SEGA.

Along side the director of the learn about Daisuke Sato’s departure may be introduced, one of the crucial manufacturers of the franchise. It’s curious, as a result of this identical yr a knowledge used to be printed in Bloomberg the place it used to be mentioned that each would depart the corporate to visit NetEase, a learn about answerable for video games like Naraka: Bladepoint. It has no longer been communicated if this knowledge is right, and this present day handiest his departure from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is bureaucratic.

The guidelines coincides with the 10th anniversary of the learn about, who’ve been operating at the Yakuza and Judgment franchises for a decade. El nuevo director de Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio será Masayoshi Yokoyama and the top of the Yakuza department might be Ryosuke Horii, amongst different inner adjustments that you’ll be able to see within the reputable remark.

On this free up, Nagoshi additionally asks for the general public’s enhance for the learn about and guarantees that the sagas will proceed on their approach.. This present day we all know that Yakuza Like a Dragon 2 is a truth and it’s already being labored on, despite the fact that there is not any extra reputable details about it. This tale will proceed the studies of Ichiban Kasuga on this new approach of figuring out the franchise, with turn-based battle.