Yakuza Princess, unique professional trailer

Set within the sprawling Eastern group of Sao Paulo, Brazil, the sector’s greatest Eastern diaspora, Yakuza Princess follows Akemi (MASUMI), an orphan who discovers she is the inheritor to part of the Yakuza crime syndicate. Forging an uneasy alliance with an amnesiac stranger (Rhys Meyers) who believes an historical sword hyperlinks her two destinies, Akemi will have to salary warfare towards the opposite part of the syndicate who needs her useless.

Directed through Vicente Amorim, Yakuza Princess will premiere on September 3, 2021.