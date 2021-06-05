Yami Gautam (Aditya Dhar Spouse) Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Photographs

Yami Gautham is an Indian movie actress and style, who basically seems in Hindi movies. She additionally gave the impression in a couple of Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Punjabi movies. Along with appearing, she is a notable famous person endorser for manufacturers and merchandise. In 2012, Yami Gautam made her Bollywood debut with the movie Vicky Donor. The movie used to be a crucial and business luck, and Gautam won sure evaluations and several other nominations for her efficiency. Her tasks come with the flicks Motion Jackson (2014), Badlapur (2015), Sanam Re (2016), and Kaabil (2017).

Yami were given married to director Aditya Dhar (URI) in a easy rite on 04 June 2021.

Profile And Occupation

Yami Gautam used to be born on 28 November 1988, to a Himachali circle of relatives in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh and used to be introduced up in Chandigarh. She is the daughter of Mukesh Gautam who’s a Punjabi movie director and Anjali Gautam is her mom. Yami has a sister Surillie Gautam, who made her giant display debut within the Punjabi movie Energy Minimize. After her education, she entered school to pursue a graduate stage in legislation honours. She had aspired to enroll in Indian Administrative Products and services (IAS) as a tender lady. She then made up our minds to start her profession in appearing. She left her full-time research for appearing. Not too long ago, she has been doing her part-time commencement from Mumbai. She is keen on internal ornament, studying and paying attention to tune.

Yami Gautam Wiki

Yami made her tv debut with Chand Ke Paar Chalo, which used to be adopted through Raajkumar Aaryyan. Following this, she Performed her maximum outstanding function in Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, which aired on Colours. She then participated within the fact presentations Meethi Choori Number 1 and in Kitchen Champion Season 1.

Yami Gautam Biography

Title Yami Gautam
Actual Title Yami Gautam
Nickname Yami
Occupation Indian movie actress and style
Date of Delivery 28 November 1988
Age 29 (As of 2018)
Zodiac signal Sagittarius
Father Title Mukesh Gautam
Mom Title Anjali Gautam
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification Level in Legislation
Faculty But to be Up to date
Faculty Punjab College, Chandigarh
Leisure pursuits Modeling, Buying groceries, Portray, Gazing films
Place of birth Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, India
Nationality Indian
Married Sure
Husband Title Aditya Dhar (Director)
Present Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

 

Yami Gautam Motion pictures checklist
2009 Ullasa Utsaha Mahalakshmi Kannada
2011 Ek Noor Rabiha Punjabi
Nuvvila Archana Telugu
2012 Vicky Donor Ashima Roy Hindi
Hero Gauri Menon Malayalam
2013 Gouravam Yazhini Tamil
Yamini Telugu
Yuddham Madhumita Telugu
2014 Overall Siyappa Asha Hindi
Motion Jackson Anusha Hindi
2015 Badlapur Misha Verma Hindi
Courier Boy Kalyan Kavya Telugu
2016 Sanam Re Shruti Hindi
Junooniyat Suhani Kapoor Hindi
Tamilselvanum Thaniyar Anjalum Kavya Tamil
2017 Kaabil Supriya Bhatnagar Hindi
Sarkar 3 Annu Karkare Hindi
Marathi
2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ TBA Hindi Filming
Uri TBA Hindi Filming

Newest Motion pictures Checklist

  • Bala
  • Ginny Weds Sunny
  • Bhoot Police
  • Dasvi
  • A Thursday

Yami Gautam Television Presentations

12 months Display Position Channel
2008 Chand Ke Paar Chalo Sana NDTV Consider
2008 Raajkumar Aaryyan Rajkumari Bhairvi NDTV Consider
2009 Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam Leher Mathur Vajpayee Colours
2010 Meethi Choori Number 1 Contestant Consider TV
2010 Kitchen Champion Season 1 Contestant Colours
2013 CID – Epsiode 642 – Kabarwali Ladki Ananya Sony TV

Yami Gautam Awards and Nominations
2012 fifth Boroplus Gold Awards Emerging Movie Stars From TV Vicky Donor Gained
Bhaskar Bollywood Awards Contemporary Access of the 12 months Nominated
Other folks’s Selection Awards India Favourite Debut Actor (Male/Feminine) Nominated
BIG Big name Leisure Awards Maximum Entertaining Actor (Movie) Debut – Feminine Gained
2013 ETC Bollywood Industry Awards Maximum Winning Debut (Feminine) Nominated
Filmfare Awards Best possible Feminine Debut Nominated
Display Awards Maximum Promising Newcomer – Feminine Nominated
Zee Cine Awards Best possible Feminine Debut Gained
Stardust Awards Best possible Actress Nominated
Famous person of The next day – Feminine Nominated
Big name Guild Awards Best possible Feminine Debut Nominated
Occasions of India Movie Awards Best possible Debut – Feminine Nominated
IIFA Awards Big name Debut of the 12 months – Feminine Gained
2017 Lux Golden Rose Awards Flexible Wonderful thing about the 12 months Award N/A Nominated
2017 Lux Golden Rose Awards Spoil Via Performer Of The 12 months Award Kaabil Nominated

