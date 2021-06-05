Yami Gautam (Aditya Dhar Spouse) Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Photographs

Yami were given married to director Aditya Dhar (URI) in a easy rite on 04 June 2021.

Yami Gautam used to be born on 28 November 1988, to a Himachali circle of relatives in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh and used to be introduced up in Chandigarh. She is the daughter of Mukesh Gautam who’s a Punjabi movie director and Anjali Gautam is her mom. Yami has a sister Surillie Gautam, who made her giant display debut within the Punjabi movie Energy Minimize. After her education, she entered school to pursue a graduate stage in legislation honours. She had aspired to enroll in Indian Administrative Products and services (IAS) as a tender lady. She then made up our minds to start her profession in appearing. She left her full-time research for appearing. Not too long ago, she has been doing her part-time commencement from Mumbai. She is keen on internal ornament, studying and paying attention to tune.

Yami made her tv debut with Chand Ke Paar Chalo, which used to be adopted through Raajkumar Aaryyan. Following this, she Performed her maximum outstanding function in Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, which aired on Colours. She then participated within the fact presentations Meethi Choori Number 1 and in Kitchen Champion Season 1.

Title Yami Gautam Actual Title Yami Gautam Nickname Yami Occupation Indian movie actress and style Date of Delivery 28 November 1988 Age 29 (As of 2018) Zodiac signal Sagittarius Father Title Mukesh Gautam Mom Title Anjali Gautam Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification Level in Legislation Faculty But to be Up to date Faculty Punjab College, Chandigarh Leisure pursuits Modeling, Buying groceries, Portray, Gazing films Place of birth Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, India Nationality Indian Married Sure Husband Title Aditya Dhar (Director) Present Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Yami Gautam Motion pictures checklist

2009 Ullasa Utsaha Mahalakshmi Kannada 2011 Ek Noor Rabiha Punjabi Nuvvila Archana Telugu 2012 Vicky Donor Ashima Roy Hindi Hero Gauri Menon Malayalam 2013 Gouravam Yazhini Tamil Yamini Telugu Yuddham Madhumita Telugu 2014 Overall Siyappa Asha Hindi Motion Jackson Anusha Hindi 2015 Badlapur Misha Verma Hindi Courier Boy Kalyan Kavya Telugu 2016 Sanam Re Shruti Hindi Junooniyat Suhani Kapoor Hindi Tamilselvanum Thaniyar Anjalum Kavya Tamil 2017 Kaabil Supriya Bhatnagar Hindi Sarkar 3 Annu Karkare Hindi

Marathi 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ TBA Hindi Filming Uri TBA Hindi Filming

Newest Motion pictures Checklist

Bala

Ginny Weds Sunny

Bhoot Police

Dasvi

A Thursday

Yami Gautam Television Presentations

12 months Display Position Channel 2008 Chand Ke Paar Chalo Sana NDTV Consider 2008 Raajkumar Aaryyan Rajkumari Bhairvi NDTV Consider 2009 Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam Leher Mathur Vajpayee Colours 2010 Meethi Choori Number 1 Contestant Consider TV 2010 Kitchen Champion Season 1 Contestant Colours 2013 CID – Epsiode 642 – Kabarwali Ladki Ananya Sony TV

Yami Gautam Awards and Nominations

2012 fifth Boroplus Gold Awards Emerging Movie Stars From TV Vicky Donor Gained Bhaskar Bollywood Awards Contemporary Access of the 12 months Nominated Other folks’s Selection Awards India Favourite Debut Actor (Male/Feminine) Nominated BIG Big name Leisure Awards Maximum Entertaining Actor (Movie) Debut – Feminine Gained 2013 ETC Bollywood Industry Awards Maximum Winning Debut (Feminine) Nominated Filmfare Awards Best possible Feminine Debut Nominated Display Awards Maximum Promising Newcomer – Feminine Nominated Zee Cine Awards Best possible Feminine Debut Gained Stardust Awards Best possible Actress Nominated Famous person of The next day – Feminine Nominated Big name Guild Awards Best possible Feminine Debut Nominated Occasions of India Movie Awards Best possible Debut – Feminine Nominated IIFA Awards Big name Debut of the 12 months – Feminine Gained 2017 Lux Golden Rose Awards Flexible Wonderful thing about the 12 months Award N/A Nominated 2017 Lux Golden Rose Awards Spoil Via Performer Of The 12 months Award Kaabil Nominated

