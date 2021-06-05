Yami Gautam (Aditya Dhar Spouse) Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Photographs

Yami Gautham is an Indian movie actress and style, who basically seems in Hindi movies. She additionally gave the impression in a couple of Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Punjabi movies. Along with appearing, she is a notable famous person endorser for manufacturers and merchandise. In 2012, Yami Gautam made her Bollywood debut with the movie Vicky Donor. The movie used to be a crucial and business luck, and Gautam won sure evaluations and several other nominations for her efficiency. Her tasks come with the flicks Motion Jackson (2014), Badlapur (2015), Sanam Re (2016), and Kaabil (2017).
Yami were given married to director Aditya Dhar (URI) in a easy rite on 04 June 2021.
Profile And Occupation
Yami Gautam used to be born on 28 November 1988, to a Himachali circle of relatives in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh and used to be introduced up in Chandigarh. She is the daughter of Mukesh Gautam who’s a Punjabi movie director and Anjali Gautam is her mom. Yami has a sister Surillie Gautam, who made her giant display debut within the Punjabi movie Energy Minimize. After her education, she entered school to pursue a graduate stage in legislation honours. She had aspired to enroll in Indian Administrative Products and services (IAS) as a tender lady. She then made up our minds to start her profession in appearing. She left her full-time research for appearing. Not too long ago, she has been doing her part-time commencement from Mumbai. She is keen on internal ornament, studying and paying attention to tune.
Yami made her tv debut with Chand Ke Paar Chalo, which used to be adopted through Raajkumar Aaryyan. Following this, she Performed her maximum outstanding function in Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, which aired on Colours. She then participated within the fact presentations Meethi Choori Number 1 and in Kitchen Champion Season 1.
Yami Gautam Biography
|Title
|Yami Gautam
|Actual Title
|Yami Gautam
|Nickname
|Yami
|Occupation
|Indian movie actress and style
|Date of Delivery
|28 November 1988
|Age
|29 (As of 2018)
|Zodiac signal
|Sagittarius
|Father Title
|Mukesh Gautam
|Mom Title
|Anjali Gautam
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|Level in Legislation
|Faculty
|But to be Up to date
|Faculty
|Punjab College, Chandigarh
|Leisure pursuits
|Modeling, Buying groceries, Portray, Gazing films
|Place of birth
|Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Married
|Sure
|Husband Title
|Aditya Dhar (Director)
|Present Town
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Fb: https://www.fb.com/YamiGautam/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/yamigautam
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yamigautam/
Yami Gautam Motion pictures checklist
|2009
|Ullasa Utsaha
|Mahalakshmi
|Kannada
|2011
|Ek Noor
|Rabiha
|Punjabi
|Nuvvila
|Archana
|Telugu
|2012
|Vicky Donor
|Ashima Roy
|Hindi
|Hero
|Gauri Menon
|Malayalam
|2013
|Gouravam
|Yazhini
|Tamil
|Yamini
|Telugu
|Yuddham
|Madhumita
|Telugu
|2014
|Overall Siyappa
|Asha
|Hindi
|Motion Jackson
|Anusha
|Hindi
|2015
|Badlapur
|Misha Verma
|Hindi
|Courier Boy Kalyan
|Kavya
|Telugu
|2016
|Sanam Re
|Shruti
|Hindi
|Junooniyat
|Suhani Kapoor
|Hindi
|Tamilselvanum Thaniyar Anjalum
|Kavya
|Tamil
|2017
|Kaabil
|Supriya Bhatnagar
|Hindi
|Sarkar 3
|Annu Karkare
|Hindi
Marathi
|2018
|Batti Gul Meter Chalu’
|TBA
|Hindi
|Filming
|Uri
|TBA
|Hindi
|Filming
Newest Motion pictures Checklist
- Bala
- Ginny Weds Sunny
- Bhoot Police
- Dasvi
- A Thursday
Yami Gautam Television Presentations
|12 months
|Display
|Position
|Channel
|2008
|Chand Ke Paar Chalo
|Sana
|NDTV Consider
|2008
|Raajkumar Aaryyan
|Rajkumari Bhairvi
|NDTV Consider
|2009
|Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam
|Leher Mathur Vajpayee
|Colours
|2010
|Meethi Choori Number 1
|Contestant
|Consider TV
|2010
|Kitchen Champion Season 1
|Contestant
|Colours
|2013
|CID – Epsiode 642 – Kabarwali Ladki
|Ananya
|Sony TV
Yami Gautam Awards and Nominations
|2012
|fifth Boroplus Gold Awards
|Emerging Movie Stars From TV
|Vicky Donor
|Gained
|Bhaskar Bollywood Awards
|Contemporary Access of the 12 months
|Nominated
|Other folks’s Selection Awards India
|Favourite Debut Actor (Male/Feminine)
|Nominated
|BIG Big name Leisure Awards
|Maximum Entertaining Actor (Movie) Debut – Feminine
|Gained
|2013
|ETC Bollywood Industry Awards
|Maximum Winning Debut (Feminine)
|Nominated
|Filmfare Awards
|Best possible Feminine Debut
|Nominated
|Display Awards
|Maximum Promising Newcomer – Feminine
|Nominated
|Zee Cine Awards
|Best possible Feminine Debut
|Gained
|Stardust Awards
|Best possible Actress
|Nominated
|Famous person of The next day – Feminine
|Nominated
|Big name Guild Awards
|Best possible Feminine Debut
|Nominated
|Occasions of India Movie Awards
|Best possible Debut – Feminine
|Nominated
|IIFA Awards
|Big name Debut of the 12 months – Feminine
|Gained
|2017
|Lux Golden Rose Awards
|Flexible Wonderful thing about the 12 months Award
|N/A
|Nominated
|2017
|Lux Golden Rose Awards
|Spoil Via Performer Of The 12 months Award
|Kaabil
|Nominated
Yami Gautam Photographs
Take a look at the newest pictures of Yami Gautam,
Keep Tuned with Techkashif for extra Leisure information.