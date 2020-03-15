Yami Gautam Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Caste, Boyfriend, Biography & Images

Yami Gautam is an Indian movie actress and performs a task in Bollywood films. Yami was born on 28th Nov 1988. Bilaspur is the birthplace of Yami Gautam, Bilaspur is in Himachal Pradesh, India. At the moment, She lives in Mumbai. Yami did her Commencement from Punjab College. She has additionally performed a task in Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi and Tamil films. Yami Gautam’s household are Hindu. She is the daughter of Mukesh Gautam and Anjali Gautam. Her father is a Punjabi movie director. She has a youthful sister and her identify is Surilie Gautam. Her sister can also be an actress and performed a task in Punjabi movie “Energy Minimize”. Learn extra to learn about Yami Gautam Wiki, Age, Peak, Weight, Household, Caste, Boyfriend, Biography & Images.

Yami Gautam Wiki/Biography

Actual Identify: Yami Gautam

Born: 28 November 1988

Born Place: Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, India

Occupation: Tv persona, Movie Actress

Yami Gautam Movie Profession & Debut

Yami shifted to Mumbai when she was solely 20 years previous. Yami began her performing Profession from TV serial and her first television serial was “Chand Ke Paar Chalo” Serial. after this serial, she has additionally performed a task in Colour’s Serial “Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam”. She has additionally participated in two tv actuality reveals and their names are “Meethi Choori No 1” in 2010 and “Kitchen Champion Season 1” in 2019. She made her Bollywood profession debut in 2012 with “Vicky Donor” Film. Yami obtained the Greatest Feminine Debut award for this film. after this film, she performed a task in “Complete Siyapaa” and “Motion Jackson” each films have been launched in 2014. in 2015 she performed a task in Badlapur film, Badlapur film was an excellent hit film. after than she performed a task in lots of profitable Bollywood films like “Sanam Re” in 2016, “Junooniyat” in the identical yr, “Kaabil” in 2017, “Sarkar 3” in 2018, “Batti Gul Meter Chalu” in 2018, “Uri: The Surgical Strike” in 2019. Her Newest film is Bala which is launched in Nov 2019. Yami’s upcoming film is Ginny Weds Sunny, this Movie has but to be launched.

Yami Gautam Age, Peak, Weight

Age: Yami is 31 Years previous as of 2019

Peak: Yami’s Peak is 162 cm or 5 ft four inches (Approx)

Weight: Yami’s Weight is 50 KG (Approx)

Eye Colour: Yami’s Eye shade is Brown

Hair Colour: Yami’s Hair Colour is Black

Determine Measurement(Approx): 33-25-33

Yami Gautam Private & Skilled Particulars

Zodiac Signal: Yami’s Zodiac Signal is Sagittarius

Nick Identify: Yami

Faculty: Not Recognized

School: Yami has accomplished his Commencement from Punjab College

Training: Graduate In Legislation

Nationality: Indian

Wage: Not Recognized

Web Price: Us $four Million (Approx)

Television Sequence Debut: Yami’s First Television Serial is “Chand Ke Paar Chalo”

Movie Debut: Yami’s First Movie is Ullasa Utsaha In 2010

Meals Behavior: Not Recognized

Controversies: None

Yami Gautam Household & Caste

Father: Yami’s Father identify is Mukesh Gautam

Mom: Yami’s Mom identify is Anjali Gautam

Brother: Yami has a youthful brother and his identify is Ojas Gautam

Sister: Yami has a youthful sister named Surilie Gautam, Surili is a Punjabi movie actress.

Faith: Hindu

Caste: Not Recognized

Yami Gautam Favourite Issues

Favourite Actor: Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hritik Roshan

Favourite Actress: Jessica Alba, Tyra Banks

Favourite Meals: Chamba Ka Rajma

Favourite Movie: Dilwale Dulhnia Le Jayenge

Favourite Colour: Black, Pink, And White

Favourite Vacation spot: London And New York

Yami Gautam Hobbies

Yami’s Hobbies are Yoga and Studying

Yami Gautam Boyfriend, Affairs & Extra

Boyfriend/Affair: Pulkit Samrat (rumors)

Marital Standing: UnMarried

Marriage Date: N/A

Husband: N/A

Little one: N/A