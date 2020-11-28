Yamuna Expressway Accident: Tragic accident on Yamuna Expressway, 4 killed in bus and car collision

New Delhi On Saturday morning on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, a terrible accident happened. An uncontrolled car rammed into the roadways bus going from the front. Four people died in this accident. The four deceased car riders are being told. The accident is under Zero Point Beta Two police station area of ​​Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida. Apart from the death of 4 people, another person is badly injured in this horrific accident. Who has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The man’s condition is said to be critical. Also Read – Incident on cargo ship going to Bengal, 8 trucks sunk in Ganga, many missing

The accident occurred on the Yamuna Expressway on the lane coming from Agra to Noida, about a kilometer before the zero point near the HP Petrol Pump. The accident was so terrible that four people in the car died on the spot. At the same time, the person injured in the accident has been admitted to the hospital by police station Beta-2. Whose treatment is going on.

On the other hand, a terrible road accident occurred in Indirapuram police station area in Ghaziabad. Shipra cut in Indirapuram police station area of ​​Ghaziabad also hit a truck and car. The car and truck caught fire after the accident. Car driver died on the spot