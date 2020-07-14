Yang Dae Hyuk Talks About Working Alongside Jung Il Woo And Kang Ji Young In “Candy Munchies”

Yang Dae Hyuk sat down for an interview following the conclusion of his newest venture, JTBC’s “Candy Munchies,” to debate his ideas on his function in addition to what it was prefer to movie with co-stars Jung Il Woo and Kang Ji Young.

When requested what he has been doing now that “Candy Munchies” has come to an finish, the actor responded, “I’m presently filming for JTBC’s new drama ‘18 Once more.’ After I don’t have filming, I simply relaxation. I watch dramas or motion pictures that I’ve been wanting to look at.”

Shifting on to his ideas on taking part within the drama, Yang Dae Hyuk commented, “As a rookie actor, this was the most important function I’ve taken on to date. I believed that I needed to do an excellent job, and I needed to mix seamlessly into the drama along with the opposite actors.”

Yang Dae Hyuk took on the function of Nam Gyu Jang, a spiteful boss who tended to infuriate viewers. On how he ready for the function, he mentioned, “I needed Nam Gyu Jang to be an individual you’d run throughout no less than as soon as in actual life, so I attempted to discover a cause to make him that approach. I researched why he would speak or act like he does. I thought of my expertise working at an workplace job, and took into consideration the tales of my associates who labored as properly. I labored exhausting to current Nam Gyu Jang as an irritating boss you may gossip about at work.”

The actor then famous that Nam Gyu Jang was nothing like himself. “I don’t act selfishly or set free my anger on others,” he defined.

Yang Dae Hyuk then reminisced on working along with the opposite actors and the director. “The director was good at controlling the scenes, and I obtained alongside properly with the opposite actors since all of us had been of comparable age,” he mentioned. “It was thrilling to go to the set.”

The actor was stuffed with gratitude for his co-stars Jung Il Woo and Kang Ji Young, saying, “Possibly it’s as a result of they’re taking part in the primary characters, however they’re each actually good at appearing, they usually helped me stand out a bit extra. I used to be actually grateful to them.”

Yang Dae Hyuk additionally praised Jung Il Woo for his cooking abilities. He revealed, “Since there was an consuming scene within the drama, I obtained to attempt the noodles that he cooked. They had been actually scrumptious.”

Yang Dae Hyuk completed up the interview by speaking about what the drama meant to him. “It was a drama a couple of love triangle, it additionally touched on the tales of sexual minorities,” he defined. “It’s a material you don’t see typically, however it wasn’t over-the-top and I feel it touched on the matters that wanted to be addressed. The meals that appeared each episode introduced a number of consolation to individuals. I feel I’ll keep in mind it as a drama that may heal individuals. It would stay as one among my nice recollections of 2020.”

