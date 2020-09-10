Yang Hyun Suk Admits To Gambling Charges At First Hearing

On September 9, the Seoul Western District Courtroom held the primary trial for 4 people together with former YG Leisure government producer Yang Hyun Suk in addition to “Kim” and “Lee,” the co-CEOs of YG Leisure’s subsidiary YGX.

In June, Yang Hyun Suk was indicted on fees of flying to Las Vegas, United States seven occasions between July 2015 and January 2019 and playing utilizing a complete of roughly $335,460 with 4 different people. He was indicted with a abstract judgement (a judgment made by the courtroom with no full in-person trial), however the courtroom determined that an in-person trial was crucial for this case.

At the trial, Yang Hyun Suk’s lawyer stated, “We admit to all fees,” whereas additionally stating that a part of the proof offered by the prosecution didn’t function ample proof.

Yang Hyun Suk confirmed up for trial in a black swimsuit and a masks. He didn’t reply to any of the questions requested by the press as he entered the courtroom and walked out after the listening to.

The following trial for Yang Hyun Suk and the three different people will happen on October 28.

