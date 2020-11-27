Yang Hyun Suk Sentenced Fine For Illegal Gambling Case

On November 27, the sentencing listening to was held for Yang Hyun Suk’s unlawful playing case.

He was indicted in June on prices of flying to Las Vegas, United States seven instances between July 2015 and January 2019 and playing utilizing a complete of roughly $335,460 with 4 different people. Again in October, the prosecution requested a wonderful of 10 million received (roughly $9,055).

On the sentencing listening to on November 27, the Seoul Western District Court docket sentenced Yang Hyun Suk a wonderful of 15 million received (roughly $13,583).

The court docket thought of the massive sum of money gambled but in addition that he has admitted to his errors and is reflecting on his actions.

Yang Hyun Suk is presently additionally being investigated for alleged interference in a drug buy investigation.

