Yang Se Jong Confirms Military Enlistment Date

We might be saying goodbye to Yang Se Jong for some time.

On April 30, it was reported that Yang Se Jong had obtained his army enlistment date. A supply from his company Good Individuals confirmed the information and mentioned, “Yang Se Jong might be enlisting on Might 12 as an energetic responsibility soldier.”

After making an look in a brief movie in 2013, Yang Se Jong made his drama debut in 2016 with dramas “Saimdang, Mild’s Diary” and “Dr. Romantic.” He has additionally appeared in dramas “Twin,” “Diploma of Love,” “30 however 17,” and “My Nation.” His newest function was a visitor look in “Dr. Romantic 2.”

We want Yang Se Jong all the most effective!

Supply (1) (2)