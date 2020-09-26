Yara Shahidi to Play Tinker Bell in Disney’s Live-Action ‘Peter Pan’

Yara Shahidi is getting her wings.

The actor is about to play Tinkerbell in Disney’s “Peter Pan and Wendy,” the studio’s newest live-action adaptation. Shahidi joins a solid that options Jude Legislation as Captain Hook, with Alexander Molony as Peter Pan and newcomer Ever Anderson as Wendy.

“Pete’s Dragon” director David Lowery is on board to direct and co-wrote the script with Toby Halbrooks. Jim Whitaker is producing.

Shahidi is finest identified for her starring position on ABC’s “Black-ish,” in addition to being a star and producer of Freeform’s “Grown-ish.” The actor and activist not too long ago signed an general cope with ABC Studios. On the movie facet, Shahidi not too long ago led the YA drama “The Solar Is Additionally a Star.”

Although there have been many variations of the Peter Pan story, Shahidi would be the first Black lady to tackle the position on display. The choice follows latest strikes by Disney to diversify their casting. Notably, Shahidi’s “Grown-ish” co-star Halle Bailey was solid as Ariel in the live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” and Niles Fitch was solid because the studio’s first live-action Black prince in “Secret Society of Second-Born Royals” on Disney Plus.

“Peter Pan and Wendy,” an replace of Disney’s 1953 animated movie, is the newest in a protracted line of live-action variations from the studio. The studio’s most up-to-date adaptation, Niki Caro’s “Mulan,” debuted on Disney Plus earlier this month after delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shahidi is repped by CAA, Principal Leisure and the Nord Group. Deadline was first to report the information.

