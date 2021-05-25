Yashaswini Dayama Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Photographs

She additionally labored in a brief movie Devi (2020) directed by means of Priyanka Banerjee. To be spotted, Yashaswini is a great singer.
Yashaswini Dayama Biography
|Identify
|Yashaswini Dayama
|Actual Identify
|Yashaswini R Dayama
|Nickname
|Yashaswini
|Career
|Actress, Playback Singer & Voice Over Artist
|Date of Beginning
|25 October 1994
|Age
|26 As of 2021
|Zodiac signal
|Scorpio
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Ramakant Dayma (Actor)
Mom: But to be up to date
Brother: 1
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|NA
|Husband
|NA
|Kids
|NA
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|B.A. Main in Political Science
Mass Media Graduate
|College
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|St. Xaviers Faculty, Mumbai, Maharashtra
|Spare time activities
|Song and Dance
|Beginning Position
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Homeland
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Present Town
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Yashaswini Dayama’s Authentic Social Profiles
Attention-grabbing info about Yashaswini Dayama
- She loves to spend her loose time by means of taking part in with canine.
- Forbes 30 below 30 magazines identified her skill by means of including her title within the checklist.
- Yashaswini labored in some advert movies.
Bollywood Films Listing
- Phobia – 2016 (Position: Nikki)
- Expensive Zindagi – 2016 (Jackie)
- Devi – 2020
TV Sequence Listing
- What the Other folks – 2019
- Adulting – 2018 to 2019 (Position: Ray Madhav)
- Delhi Crime – 2019 (Position: Chandni)
- Made in Heaven – 2019
