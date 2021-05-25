Yashaswini Dayama Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Photographs

She additionally labored in a brief movie Devi (2020) directed by means of Priyanka Banerjee. To be spotted, Yashaswini is a great singer.

Yashaswini Dayama Biography

Identify Yashaswini Dayama
Actual Identify Yashaswini R Dayama
Nickname Yashaswini
Career Actress, Playback Singer & Voice Over Artist
Date of Beginning 25 October 1994
Age 26 As of 2021
Zodiac signal Scorpio
Circle of relatives Father: Ramakant Dayma (Actor)
Mom: But to be up to date
Brother: 1
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends NA
Husband NA
Kids NA
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification B.A. Main in Political Science
Mass Media Graduate
College But to be up to date
Faculty St. Xaviers Faculty, Mumbai, Maharashtra
Spare time activities Song and Dance
Beginning Position Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Homeland Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Present Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Nationality Indian

Yashaswini Dayama’s Authentic Social Profiles

Attention-grabbing info about Yashaswini Dayama

  • She loves to spend her loose time by means of taking part in with canine.
  • Forbes 30 below 30 magazines identified her skill by means of including her title within the checklist.
  • Yashaswini labored in some advert movies.

Bollywood Films Listing

  • Phobia – 2016 (Position: Nikki)
  • Expensive Zindagi – 2016 (Jackie)
  • Devi – 2020

TV Sequence Listing

  • What the Other folks – 2019
  • Adulting – 2018 to 2019 (Position: Ray Madhav)
  • Delhi Crime – 2019 (Position: Chandni)
  • Made in Heaven – 2019

Take a look at the newest footage of Yashaswini Dayama,

