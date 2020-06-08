Yasmeen defends Geoff but can he be redeemed? Coronation Street’s Shelley King speaks out

Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) has defended the actions of abusive husband Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) as she faces trial for his tried homicide, blaming herself for a way he handled her and insisting he too is troubled.

In an emotionally-charged version of Coronation Avenue on Monday eighth June, the accused opened as much as granddaughter Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) that she believes she deserved Geoff’s manipulations as a result of her personal perceived faults, and drove him to chip away at her sturdy, assured persona to manage with the intention to management her.

“Geoff is broken,” says King, talking completely to RadioTimes.com. “Yasmeen needs to place issues proper and maintains he is a fancy man and nobody is aware of him like she does. Maybe she can proper these wrongs if she helps him.

“He can be sort and charming but when he feels alone and weak he lashes out. That’s how she understands what he’s executed. He and Yasmeen are co-dependent, he feeds off what he does to her. We noticed him break down after locking her within the field – she was about to depart but Geoff crumbled and begged her to remain – he wanted her.”

Because the storyline progresses, does King imagine Geoff can be redeemed for his abusive behaviour?

“From the individuals we spoke to in our analysis there hasn’t been one story the place any kind of rehabilitation is feasible,” she confesses. “Even when a technique of rehabilitation has taken place I believe it’s very onerous to return to that particular person.

“We’ve been launched why Geoff behaves this fashion very briefly – he instructed Yasmeen as soon as it was the one technique to get his father’s consideration. There’s a vulnerability about him, and this can be a form of psychological sickness.

“When one particular person in a relationship is perceived to like the opposite particular person extra, they attempt to management the opposite to maintain them. It’s incorrect but it does occur. One of many messages of the storyline is should you can’t clear up this drawback with an abusive accomplice by yourself as a result of it’s hurting each of you, search assist from somebody can so that you can proceed together with your life. It’s not about blame, but getting assist.”

Later this week, Yasmeen enters a ‘not responsible’ plea for the frenzied assault on her partner final month, a lot to the reduction of her household and mates. Geoff’s son Tim Metcalfe begins to doubt his dad’s aspect of the story, so will the neighborhood lastly settle for the reality about Yasmeen’s ordeal?

