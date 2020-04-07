Yasmeen fights back after Geoff’s fake suicide attempt in Coronation Street

Evil Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) pulled his sickest stunt but in Coronation Street with a fake suicide attempt to cease spouse Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) leaving him, however whereas it appeared to work, he’s oblivious she is secretly in contact with the police to analyze his previous.

After enduring months of coercive management, Yasmeen bravely stood as much as her sinister partner upon discovering he had been hiring escorts, and had intentionally scuppered plans for them to attend her grandson’s wedding ceremony overseas.

Monday sixth April’s episode noticed him beg her to not go away as she left to stick with granddaughter Alya Nazir for a number of days, just for Yas to then be plagued with a stream of worrying texts from belligerent Geoff stuffed with apologies and imploring his different half to return dwelling – ultimately implying he was so upset he was contemplating taking his personal life with the phrases: “Don’t be shocked if I’m lifeless if you get dwelling…”

Regardless of Alya’s insistence this was emotional blackmail as punishment for her defiance, she accompanied her involved gran back to the home, solely to discover a smashed image body, drops of blood – and no signal of Geoff.

In a jaw-dropping twist, viewers then noticed Geoff spying on a distraught Yasmeen via the CCTV on his telephone whereas calmly sipping a pint in a pub!

Ready alone, Yasmeen was relieved when Geoff lastly returned seemingly stuffed with remorse for alarming her together with his emotional outburst. Turning the tables, as ever, back on Yasmeen, the imply Mr Metcalfe agreed they put the incident behind them whereas he went to fetch a takeaway.

Nonetheless, Alya’s warning continued to ring true for Yasmeen, and whereas Geoff was out she made a sneaky telephone name to the police officer her granddaughter had put her in contact with a number of weeks in the past.

Out of earshot to her husband she requested to entry data on her husband below Clare’s Regulation – also called the Home Violence Disclosure Scheme – whereby members of the general public can ask for the police to reveal particulars of their companion’s previous with regard to abusive or violent behaviour.

In the end, Yasmeen is combating back in opposition to her fella’s regime of management that has seen her bullied, belittled and remoted from everybody else in her life to make her solely reliant on Geoff.

However contemplating the drastic lengths he’s already taken to maintain Yasmeen in her place, is Mrs Metcalfe dicing with hazard by going behind his back? And when she meets with the police on Wednesday eighth April, what precisely will she find out about his horrible historical past?

