Yasmeen Metcalfe makes her decision as Sally takes drastic action in Coronation Street twist

Viewers of Coronation Street have seen Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) subjected to months of abuse and torment by husband, Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholemew).

In a merciless blow, it’s Yasmeen that has ended up in jail after her wine bottle assault on Geoff when he pushed her too far.

Whereas Geoff survived and is again on the cobbles to proceed turning the screws towards her, she stays behind bars and this week sees her make a shock transfer.

She had lengthy deliberate to plead responsible to the assault, one thing her granddaughter, Alya (Sair Khan), struggled to grasp as she knew a big extent of his depraved methods.

Upcoming scenes present Yasmeen inform Alya extra about what Geoff had put her by way of and her frightened relative is surprised to listen to the degrees of abuse that was being heaped on her. At first, Yasmeen sticks to her weapons and nonetheless plans to plead responsible, leaving Alya devastated that Geoff’s management over her can attain as far as the jail.

However, when her day in courtroom comes, there’s a large shock for all when Yasmeen takes a stand and enters a not responsible plea. The transfer is a big one for Yasmeen and that is the primary signal we’ve got had that she could also be about to start out regaining some management of her life.

However whereas Alya celebrates her bravery, Geoff is just not so happy. He’s livid over what she has finished and sure pissed off at his management over her starting to slide. His son Tim (Joe Duttine) is able to assist him, however Tim’s spouse Sally (Sally Dynevor) has different concepts – she has been slowly realising what sort of man Geoff is and is about to make a stand.

Leaving Tim shocked, Sally tells him that she not desires Geoff residing below their roof. How will Tim react, and what’s going to Geoff do when he realises that these near him are beginning to see by way of his act?

With present Corrie boss Ian Macleod saying that there shall be no redemption for Geoff, we are able to count on him to get even nastier the extra he’s backed right into a nook.

Coronation Street filming is about to renew subsequent Tuesday after the COVID-19 manufacturing shutdown, albeit with some modifications in-front and behind the digicam. Probably the most noticeable of which shall be that older forged members won’t be returning alongside everybody else as a result of danger to their well being.

