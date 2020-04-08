Yasmeen plans her escape as she learns more about Geoff’s violent past in Coronation Street

Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) seems to be a step nearer to leaving abusive husband Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) after a secret assembly with the police revealed more particulars about his violent past he had, unsurprisingly, saved quiet about.

Wednesday eighth April’s Coronation Street noticed courageous Yas sneak out to the neighborhood centre for a clandestine appointment with two cops, following her request to entry data on her different half by Clare’s Legislation – additionally identified as the Home Violence Disclosure Scheme – whereby members of the general public can ask the police to reveal particulars of abusive or violent behaviour in their companion’s past.

The officers shed more mild on an incident Geoff had beforehand performed right down to his partner in which he was arrested on suspicion of affray. Telling his spouse it was a drunken argument in a pub with an ex that received out of hand, and in truth he was the one who was attacked, the fees had been dropped as a result of inadequate proof.

However there was more to it: Yasmeen now is aware of that the ex in query had beforehand contacted the police to complain about being harassed by Mr Metcalfe – a element which he failed to say when recounting his model of occasions…

Asking Yasmeen if she felt in hazard from her husband and providing to take her to a ladies’s refuge, the scared partner started to course of the truth of her scary scenario however insisted on returning residence, though promised to maintain in contact and suppose about making an announcement in opposition to Geoff.

Sensibly protecting her pow wow with the cops from controlling Geoff, Yasmeen now seems to be taking part in the lengthy sport and planning to escape her coercive companion – when Mr M popped out viewers noticed her cover a packed suitcase in a locked cabinet below the steps…

Is she ready till granddaughter Alya Nazir returns from her brother’s marriage ceremony overseas earlier than she makes her transfer? And is she taking part in a dangerous sport seeing as little will get past eagle-eyed Geoff – he’s already faked a suicide try to cease her leaving him, what would he do if he discovered she’d been digging into his past with the police and was ready to do a runner?

