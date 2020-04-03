Yasmeen walks out on Geoff in Coronation Street – will he kill her in revenge?

Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) lastly walked out on abusive husband Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) in Coronation Street, however followers’ cheers turned to fears when he issued a menacing menace as she tried to depart – and the storyline is ready to take it’s most sinister flip but subsequent week.

Friday third April noticed bullied Yasmeen rumble her controlling different half’s infidelity with employed escorts, in addition to the misleading lengths he plumbed to stop her attend a household marriage ceremony in Spain.

Ugly Geoff’s normal makes an attempt at twisting the reality and inserting the blame on his cowering spouse didn’t work, and courageous Yas determined she wasn’t going to face for any extra lies.

Grabbing a packed bag she calmly introduced she was off to stick with granddaughter Alya Nazir – who has been attempting to make her relative realised she’s been the sufferer of coercive management for months. Then Geoff stood in her manner and informed her she wasn’t going wherever…

This dramatic cliffhanger places Yasmeen in severe hazard, however RadioTimes.com can reveal what occurs subsequent, and that occasions are about take an unguessable twist.

The motion picks up on Monday sixth April when Yasmeen fortunately manages to get out of the home and finds Alya, who’s relived when her gran tells her she has seen the sunshine and left Geoff. Nevertheless, her sense of freedom is short-lived when she begins receiving unnerving messages on her telephone from her troubled hubby that counsel he could also be contemplating taking his personal life…

Yasmeen dashes again dwelling, hoping she’s not too late, and Geoff is nowhere to be seen – however there are worrying indicators all is just not properly because the lounge is trashed, a photograph body smashed and suspicious drops of blood are on the furnishings.

Has Geoff actually ended all of it? What does this imply for Yasmeen’s future? Later subsequent week she meets with the police, who reveal some disturbing secretes about her different half’s felony previous. However is that this after the riddle of his disappearance has been solved?

The Metcalfes’ marriage has been one in all Corrie’s most talked-about storylines of 2020, as Geoff’s refined management of his partner has ramped up slowly however certainly. The chilling scene in which he secretly slaughtered Yasmeen’s pet hen Charlotte Bronte then spitefully served it for dinner, with out telling her what she was tucking into, sparked over 350 complaints to Ofcom from shocked viewers.

