Yayoi Kusama: autobiography of the total artist who stayed to live in a mental hospital

the japanese Yayoi Sinking she is a total artist. From his beginnings in painting in his native Japan, to forays into pop sculpture, installations, and performance art in 1950s and 1960s New York, to writing novels and poems, every artistic corner is part of your personal geography. A geography that spans nine decades (she turned 93 in March), three continents and a passionate life (the Argentine reader may remember Kusama’s great exhibition at the Museum of Latin American Art in Buenos Aires –Painting–, which had an unusual public success, in 2013).

Yayoi Kusama dared to write his own life and not from any desk but from one hosted at the Seiwa Hospital for the Mentally Ill a neuropsychiatric clinic in Shinjuku, on the outskirts of Tokyo, the place where he lives today, takes care (is taken care of) of his physical and mental health and continues to produce an artistic work that seems infinite.

His painting is crossed by a careful and meticulous brush stroke that allows the construction on the canvas of figures in a continuum to which Kusama denominates infinite networks. His soft sculptures were the hallmark of pop in the mid-1960s, in which he created surfaces with species of penises of non-hard materials , which at the same time relieved his fear and distaste for the genitals. The installations could include mirrors on huge surfaces that also reflected their own image and produced a physical and visual effect on the viewer.

Yayoi Kusama’s exhibition at Malba in 2013.

Happenings were calls to sexual freedom: whether in front of churches or government buildings, the groups Kusama they undressed and could even make love. The most determined variant of these happenings was carried out by young gay men who frolicked naked under the supervision of Kusamawhich carried out its proclamations while it took place The vietnam war , or through the “first homosexual marriage”, a nudist artistic happening in a nation where same-sex marriage was still far away in time. How did this art come about he writes Yayoi Kusama in his autobiography.

An autobiography is an act of legitimation of the veracity of the facts of a life as well as a seal that expels what is considered undesirable for the discourse that refers to that same life. The force of the first person and the signature give a full power to what is said, which even when said by that first person could obtain the nickname of “valiant deed” (of confession, of the act of vitally undressing), however, it does not stop living with a perception similar to fiction.

Of course, there are the references that document the verifiable facts, but also that intimacy that leaves no trace and that is only validated by the signature of the author of the biography. Perhaps that is why the literary theorist Paul de Man He said: “Autobiographical writers are haunted by the need to move from cognition to resolution to action, from speculative authority to political and legal authority”. Going from ideological dalliance to action, transforming the legitimacy of the signature of the person who writes the autobiography to a political authority, that is, to the active approval of his peers and the reader. that performs Yayoi Kusama in the infinite network.

Facility. Yayoi Kusama on Naoshima Island in Kagawa Province, Japan. (EFE/Everett Kennedy Brown/File)



Kusama begins the journey of his life with the arrival in Seattle in 1957, at the age of 27, since considered backward the development of art in Japan (It should be considered that that country had been part of the Axis together with Germany and Italy in World War II and the defeat had brought about an unequal and combined transformation that, in the eyes of Kusamain the field of art it crossed obsolete, old, macho lines).

That obstinacy had led the young artist to seek, first, the address of Georgia O’Keeffe, whose giant flowers she had accidentally discovered in a bookstore, and then to write to her and begin a brief and cordial epistolary exchange in which the American promised to help her, if she arrived in the United States.

Then Seattle was first where he even exhibited an individual exhibition, but for Kusama the capital of the world (and he was not mistaken) was New Yorkand there he went.

Points. A retrospective of Yayoi Kusama in Berlin, in 2021. (REUTERS / Annegret Hilse)

O’Keeffe he complied and introduced him to his art dealer. And it all started. Kusama was incorporated into pop art in a determined and superb way: In her view, art prior to hers was not revolutionary like the one she advocated. Art critics in the New York Times or specialized media began to take into account, and praise, this young Japanese artist.

“Artists do not usually express their psychological complexes directly, but I do use my fears and my complexes as themes for my works,” he writes. Kusama in his autobiography and the phrase is notable in his work. After painting, soft phallic sculptures would account for his revulsion to sex (what Kusama assures that she did not practice) or the supervision of nudist happenings in which the artists’ assistants mixed their bodies in an erotic symphony and a call to free love (Kusama opposed it as a political approach to the war in Vietnam ).

Nevertheless, Kusama recounts the origins of some of his traumas decidedly located in the family space in which the father preferred to be with other women than with his mother who in turn ordered Kusama girl to follow father.

It is around that time that the hallucinations began not only visual, but auditory and of all kinds. It is remarkable that, in his autobiography, the Second warlas atomic bombs and the japanese defeat have no place. In any case, the erratic psychology of Kusama perhaps she had a beginning in those episodes and, as she writes, her art has served to sublimate the symptoms.

Artistic success was notorious in New York (perhaps Kusama exaggerate when you point out that the media was talking about Nixon with the same frequency as hers) and across the Atlantic, in Europe. when his father died tried to reproduce that success in Japan, without the expected results . He returned to New York, where he used to meet Andy Warhol (with whom he vied for the pop art throne), the critic Herbert Read or the painter Adolph Gottlieb.

returned to travel Japan to try to spend a few seasons and achieve success and renew Japanese art. However, only patient work would make the art of Yayoi Kusama was recognized in Japan as that of a great artist. But I was already in the hospice .

One day saw swirls of color in her eyes and went to his family’s eye doctor, who told him that it was not a physical effect. Kusama He went to make some consultations at Seiwa Hospital, a neuropsychiatric hospital. And he went back. And he came back. And one day he stayed. More than forty years ago.

She herself says that her regimen at the sanatorium allows her to devote herself to intensive work, after blood tests are done at 7:30 am. This work is what can be seen as novelties incorporated into the catalog of her works.

Success. The queue to enter Kusama’s exhibition in Buenos Aires in 2013.

The autobiography of Kusama not only notice that passionate life mentioned at the beginning of this review, but of some intense years for American society and the world in the sixties, which produced great artists and works that continue to set a course. In her ninth decade, it is possible to point out that life and art have come together in the body and mind of Yayoi Kusama. There will always be his work to prove it.

♦ Born in 1929 in Japan.

♦ Made painting, performance and installations.

♦ It is a forerunner of pop art.

♦ In 1957 he went to live in the United States. There he did happenings and performances and in a public letter offered then President Richard Nixon to have rough sex in exchange for him ending the Vietnam War.

♦ In 1966 he participated in the Venice Biennale.

♦ He returned to Japan in 1973.

♦ Began writing novels, short stories, and poetry.

♦ He was admitted to Seiwa Hospital for the Mentally Ill.

In Year One of the new millennium, from September 2 to November 11, the city of Yokohama became the scene of an unprecedented art festival.

It was mainly held at the Pacific Yokohama Exhibition Hall and Red Brick Warehouse Hall 1, but it spread to the entire city. There were exhibitions in museums, public halls and galleries throughout the town, and some one hundred and ten artists from thirty-eight countries around the world participated. The 2001 Yokohama International Triennale of Contemporary Art was the first festival of its kind held in Japan on such a large scale, and was to be held every three years thereafter.

Since the 1960s, when I lived in New York, my work has been exhibited all over the planet and around the world several times. I have always wondered why Japan is so far behind: it has the money and the facilities, but it has no real interest in or understanding of contemporary art. The first time I came back from the United States, I was shocked to find that in my country people lived at least a century behind.

After that, every time I have returned from a trip abroad, I have had the feeling of returning to a new Japan. Still, we remain outdated, even today. There is immense room for improvement in each and every facet of the art world and the museum network. For example, During the bubble years of the Japanese economy in the late 1980s, money was wasted on all sorts of frivolities, while museums across the country struggled to raise funds. We never see such foolishness in America, not even in the busiest times. North Americans and Europeans have a much stronger notion of the importance of the arts. In Japan, art is considered little more than an entertaining pastime, if not an extravagance. This creates an environment that suppresses any real progress and generates a purely superficial view of the arts.

