YBN Nahmir Web Price, Bio, Wiki, Age, Top, Zodiac, Filmography & Discography – FilmyVoice

Biggest Known For

His hit unmarried Rubbin Off the Paint, introduced on WorldStarHipHop‘s YouTube channel on September 18, 2017

Being a part of YBN collective of rappers and artists

Freeing a track Leap Out With That on YouTube in January 2018 that reached ‘Platinum’ status

Freeing a YBN: The Mixtape in collaboration with well known rappers identical to Gucci Mane, Lil Skies, and System Gun Kelly

Taking part with Yo Gotti and G-Eazy in 1942, which moreover reached ‘Platinum’ in early 2019