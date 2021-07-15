YBN Nahmir Web Price, Bio, Wiki, Age, Top, Zodiac, Filmography & Discography – FilmyVoice

|Biggest Known For
|
- His hit unmarried Rubbin Off the Paint, introduced on WorldStarHipHop‘s YouTube channel on September 18, 2017
- Being a part of YBN collective of rappers and artists
- Freeing a track Leap Out With That on YouTube in January 2018 that reached ‘Platinum’ status
- Freeing a YBN: The Mixtape in collaboration with well known rappers identical to Gucci Mane, Lil Skies, and System Gun Kelly
- Taking part with Yo Gotti and G-Eazy in 1942, which moreover reached ‘Platinum’ in early 2019
|Nick Determine
|Nahmir, NICK $ANTANA, Nick Santana, FOEVERZ
|Complete Determine
|YBN Nahmir
|Supply Position
|Birmingham, Alabama, United States
|Place of dwelling
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Coaching
|He attended standard high school then again had to withdraw on account of the good fortune of his career.
|Profession
|Rapper, Songwriter
|Manager
|YBN Nahmir is represented through ICM Partners in Los Angeles, California, United States.
|Family
|
- Siblings – He has older brothers.
|Taste
|Hip hop, Trap, Rap, SoundCloud Rap
|Label
|Atlantic Recording Corporate
|Assemble Kind
|Narrow
|Nationality
|American
|Age
|two decades earlier
|Date of Supply
|December 18, 1999
|Zodiac Sign
|Sagittarius
|Most sensible
|5 toes 6.5 in or 169 cm
|Weight
|61 kg or 134.5 lbs
|Sexual Orientation
|Immediately
|Unique Choices
|
- Afro hair or dreads
- Narrow body
- Most often wears expensive watches
- Most often wears clothier jeans and shoes
|Ethnicity
|Black
|Hair Coloration
|Black
|Eye Coloration
|Dark Brown
|Web Value
|$750,000