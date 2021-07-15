YBN Nahmir Web Price, Bio, Wiki, Age, Top, Zodiac, Filmography & Discography – FilmyVoice

Biggest Known For
  • His hit unmarried Rubbin Off the Paint, introduced on WorldStarHipHop‘s YouTube channel on September 18, 2017
  • Being a part of YBN collective of rappers and artists
  • Freeing a track Leap Out With That on YouTube in January 2018 that reached ‘Platinum’ status
  • Freeing a YBN: The Mixtape in collaboration with well known rappers identical to Gucci Mane, Lil Skies, and System Gun Kelly
  • Taking part with Yo Gotti and G-Eazy in 1942, which moreover reached ‘Platinum’ in early 2019
Nick Determine Nahmir, NICK $ANTANA, Nick Santana, FOEVERZ Complete Determine YBN Nahmir Supply Position Birmingham, Alabama, United States Place of dwelling Los Angeles, California, United States Coaching He attended standard high school then again had to withdraw on account of the good fortune of his career. Profession Rapper, Songwriter Manager YBN Nahmir is represented through ICM Partners in Los Angeles, California, United States. Family
  • Siblings – He has older brothers.
Taste Hip hop, Trap, Rap, SoundCloud Rap Label Atlantic Recording Corporate Assemble Kind Narrow Nationality American Age two decades earlier Date of Supply December 18, 1999 Zodiac Sign Sagittarius Most sensible 5 toes 6.5 in or 169 cm Weight 61 kg or 134.5 lbs Sexual Orientation Immediately Unique Choices
  • Afro hair or dreads
  • Narrow body
  • Most often wears expensive watches
  • Most often wears clothier jeans and shoes
Ethnicity Black Hair Coloration Black Eye Coloration Dark Brown Web Value $750,000

