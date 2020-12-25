Year Ender 2020: Controversial statements of 2020, which created panic in politics

New Delhi There are only a few days left for 2020 and people are excited about the new year. In 2020, the corona virus was seen worldwide, where there was a huge impact on the social to economic condition of all countries. Not only the corona virus, some political statements also caused a lot of panic in the country. Whether it is the statement of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Imrati Devi, who joined the BJP from the Congress, or the statement of Uttar Pradesh Minister of State Swaroop Shukla on Dr. Abul Kalam Azad, the country’s first Education Minister, all these statements There was a lot of panic in the political corridors of the country. Let us tell you about some such political statements this time- Also Read – Year Ender 2020 Home Remedies: These are the most searched home remedies for these problems in the year 2020, you should also try

Kamal Nath (item statement)

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath used a word against which Emrati Devi, who joined Congress after leaving the Congress in the state to change the state, used a word which created a sensation everywhere. Kamal Nath was sitting on Imarti Devi as an 'item'. After which many political stalwarts including Imrati Devi had expressed their displeasure over this statement.

Babita Phogat (Tablighi Jamaat)

Indian wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat also made a lot of headlines this year due to her statements. Be it the Tablighi Jamaat or the Bollywood drugs issue, Babita Phogat made a lot of headlines by tweeting on many issues. Babita Phogat had made some tweets after the tabloid deposits were found to be Corona positive amid the lockdown in the country due to Corona virus, after which the demand for suspending her account on Twitter started to arise.

Swaroop Shukla (Dr. Abul Kalam Azad did not have Indianness)

Swaroop Shukla, Minister of State for the Government of Uttar Pradesh, made a statement that made a stir in the entire political world, while making disputed remarks on the country’s first Education Minister Dr. Abul Kalam Azad. Addressing an event organized at Jannayak Chandrasekhar University, he said that the country’s first Education Minister Dr. Abul Kalam Azad did not have a place for India and Indianness.

Yogi Adityanath (How will one survive if someone is dying)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is often in the headlines for his statements. As powerful as Yogi Adityanath’s style of work is, he attacks the opposition as fast. Even in 2020, there was a lot of uproar over some of his statements. Speaking on the violence in Lucknow over the Citizenship Amendment Act, CM Yogi gave such a statement after which the opposition got criticized. He said in the House that there is not a single riot in UP and when someone is coming to die, how will he survive, he said that no one died from the police bullet, those who died were troublemakers and they died among themselves.

Amarendra Pratap Singh (Farmer Movement doing handful of brokers)

Bihar Agriculture Minister Amarendra Pratap Singh said something about the ongoing farmer movement in Delhi, due to which his statement was discussed everywhere. Targeting the farmer movement, Amarendra Pratap Singh called it a brokers’ movement. After which he came under target of many political parties.

Pragya Thakur (If you call Shudra as Shudra…)

BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal, Pragya Thakur, is always in the headlines due to her statements. Recently, during the Kshatriya conference, she came into the discussion due to her statement. Addressing the Kshatriya Conference, he said- ‘In our religious scriptures, 4 sections have been fixed for the system of society. Call it Kshatriya as Kshatriya, it does not feel bad, call it a Brahmin as a Brahmin, it does not feel bad, call it a Vaishya does not feel bad, but call a Shudra a Shudra.