Year of the Banned: Hundreds of apps banned in the year 2020, be it PUBG or TikTok, all banned

Year of the Banned: The dispute between India and China over the border started a few months ago, after which 20 Indian Army soldiers received heroism in a violent skirmish. In response to this, most of China's famous mobile apps were removed from the Indian market one by one by the Indian government forever. These apps were banned by the Indian government in 3 phases. In such a situation, the Chinese government and Chinese companies have suffered losses of up to billions of rupees. There were many mobile apps and gaming apps, which were quite popular in India.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology said that these mobile apps are fatal to the integrity and integrity of India. Also, these apps are also dangerous for the security of India, security of the state and public order. These mobile apps are prohibited under section 69 (a) of the Information Technology Act. Let me tell you that this statement came from the government when the first mobile apps manufactured by China were banned. During this time, it was said from the government that the next two lists will come soon.

Explain that on 29 June 2020, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps like TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, Shein, Likee and CamScanner. The second list came on September 5, in which 118 mobile apps were banned, including PUBG and PUBG Mobile Lite games. Also some other apps were banned like WeChat as well as those VPN apps which helped to use TikTok.

The third list was released by the Government of India on 24 November 2020. During this time a total of 43 mobile apps were banned. These apps also included apps from several big e-commerce companies. These apps included apps like AliExpress, delivery and Logistics service LalaMove, Snack Video. These applications were also banned by the Indian government citing security. Now these mobile apps cannot be downloaded or used on any network in India.

Not only this, on social media like Twitter and Facebook, trends like BanChineseapps used to trend on the same day. Along with this, many people took to the streets with these demands. The Indian government had warned China long ago that China would have to pay the account of the violence in the Galvan Valley.