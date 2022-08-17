Year-on-year inflation in the UK reached 10.1% in July, the highest in 40 years

Price increases were generalized last month, mainly due to the rise in electricity and gas, as well as transport, and non-alcoholic beverages. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The UK inflation rate was 10.1% year-on-year in July, the highest in 40 years, mainly driven by rising food prices, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Wednesday.

In Junethe year-on-year inflation had been from 9,4%.

Price increases were generalized last month, responding mainly to the rise in electricity and gas, as well as transport, and non-alcoholic beverages, but “food increased especially, especially bakery, dairy products, meat and vegetables”explained Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the ONS, on Twitter.

He added that the prices of other basic items, such as toothbrushes and deodorants, also rose.

The price rise could exceed 13% in Octoberwhen drastic increases in energy prices are expected, according to the Bank of England forecasts, according to the Bank of England forecasts.

According to experts, the CPI is at its highest level since February 1982, when it stood at 10.4%.

Fitzner said today that “a wide variety of prices caused inflation to rise again.”

“Driven by higher demand, the price of vacation packages increased, after falling in the same period last year, while airfares also rose,” he added.

“The cost of raw materials and goods leaving factories continued to rise, driven by the price of metals and food,” stressed.

The Bank of England recently raised interest rates from 1.25% to 1.75% in order to control inflation and warned that it may go higher before the year is out. EFE/Andy Rain/File



The price of energy -the maximum limit that companies in the sector are authorized to charge each household per year-, was in October 2021 at £1,400 ($1,694) per yearbut last April it rose to 1,971 pounds ($2,385)while the price is expected to climb to 3,358 pounds ($4,063) this October.

The Bank of England recently raised interest rates from 1.25% to 1.75% in order to control inflation and warned that it may go higher before the end of the year, while anticipating that the United Kingdom may enter in recession in the last quarter of 2022 and that this crisis may continue in 2023.

The UK is facing a cost of living crisis, with wage values ​​falling at a record pace.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will leave office next month and will inherit the deteriorating economy to whoever takes the reins of the country from among his fellow Conservatives Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

(with information from AFP and EFE)

