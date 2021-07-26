Yeddyurappa ‘Modi’s newest sufferer’, integrated in ‘compelled retirement membership’: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday hit out at Top Minister Narendra Modi after BS Yeddyurappa resigned from the publish of Karnataka Leader Minister and alleged that Yeddyurappa, who used to be inducted into the “compelled retirement membership”, is Top Minister Modi’s “newest sufferer”. Celebration common secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala additionally claimed that converting the face isn’t going to switch the “corrupt persona” of the BJP in Karnataka. He tweeted, “Simply converting face isn’t going to switch the corrupt persona of BJP. In reality that Modi ji habitually humiliates senior BJP leaders and places them within the dustbin of historical past.Additionally Learn – The workout to make a choice Yeddyurappa’s successor starts, Shah and Nadda hang a gathering

Surjewala claimed, “Modi ji has a report that he compelled retirement of Advani ji, Murli Manohar Joshi ji, Keshubhai Patel ji, Shanta Kumar ji, Yashwant Sinha ji and lots of others. Sumitra Mahajan, Sushma Swaraj, Uma Bharti, CP Thakur, AK Patel, Haren Pandya, Harin Pathak and Kalyan Singh also are a number of the sufferers of Modi ji. Amongst them the newest names are Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sushil Modi. Additionally Learn – Yediyurappa’s Resignation Information Replace: Governor accepts Yediyurappa’s resignation, asks caretaker to proceed as CM

“Yeddyurappa has been humiliated by means of Modi ji by means of ordering him to surrender. He’s the newest sufferer of Modi ji and has transform a member of ‘Pressured Retirement Membership’. We all know that now the totalitarianism of Delhi makes a decision the Leader Minister, no longer the BJP MLAs. Additionally Learn – BS Yediyurappa Resigns: In spite of everything Karnataka CM Yediyurappa introduced his resignation, will meet the Governor right now

Considerably, BS Yediyurappa submitted his resignation from the publish of Leader Minister of Karnataka to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Monday. Yediyurappa submitted his resignation to Gehlot on the Raj Bhavan. He stated that his resignation has been accredited. Hours previous, the 78-year-old Bharatiya Janata Celebration (BJP) chief had stated he would publish his resignation to the governor after lunch.

(enter language)