Yeferson Soteldo: how much is the car that the Tigres player crashed worth

The Venezuelan player starred in another controversial moment in the same week thanks to a traffic accident that was captured by a Tigres fan and where Raymundo Fulgencio would also have been involved.

Yeferson Soteldo returned to be located in the eye of the hurricane of Mexican soccer after having starred in a traffic accident in Nuevo León. The event was made known thanks to a video broadcast through social networks, where the 25-year-old midfielder is observed, in the company of Raymond Fulgencioon a street in the northern state while making a phone call to solve the mishap with his luxurious car.

It is a vehicle of the brand Mercedes, model AMG GT 53 4MATIC+. According to the official catalog of the German company for Mexico, it has a value of MXN 2 million 533 thousand 900 and it is the sixth most expensive car in the line available for the country. It is worth mentioning that price may increase according to specifications and elements that the buyer wishes to add.

The car in which Yeferson Soteldo was traveling costs more than MXN 2 million (Photo: Mercedez Benz)

The vehicle’s engine has 6 cylinders in line turbo and is considered Mild-Hybrid, that is, It has a combustion engine, as well as an electric one.. His acceleration allows him to reach the speed of 100 kilometers per hour in 4.5 seconds from boot. Similarly, it has a power of 435 horsepower.

According to the specifications on the brand’s website, it can carry up to four passengers and one of its main benefits is fuel consumption. And it is that by having a hybrid system you can travel up to 13 kilometers for each liter of gasoline consumed. In addition, it has various driving programs to optimize vehicle performance in different contexts.

Yeferson Soteldo has been in the eye of the hurricane for his indiscipline with Tigres (Photo: Getty Images)

In the case of the vehicle in which the players of the Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) were traveling, it is covered with a layer of obsidian black paint. Meanwhile, it is not possible to find out if it has any extra standard equipment but if so, the value of the car can increase from MXN 81 thousand to MXN 132 thousand.

The luxury of the car also includes the interior, as it has surfaces, materials and finishes of the highest quality. Similarly, the large exterior dimensions allow the distribution of space inside to be more comfortable for the crew. It should be noted that, despite being a sedan model, the maximum number of crew members is four, since the row of rear seats is designed to accommodate only two people.

The Venezuelan player would have starred in a traffic accident in Nuevo León (Captures: Twitter @mirandarobertog9)

Although the video went viral this Friday, July 8, 2022, various versions suggest that was recorded on Sunday July 2, day that the players of the squad directed by Miguel Herrera had free. Neither the directive nor the characters involved gave more details about it, but the man who would have documented the scene accused the player of the alleged indiscipline in which he has been a participant in recent days.

“What’s up, my Soteldo? I say to you. For being in ching *, you see cabr * n, for partying (…) Yeferson now collided. In itself there is the chaos in the dressing rooms of the Tigers and now for the ped*ta, to continue the party, now the car has crashed”, Accused the author of the video. However, the player did not respond to his interlocutor and entered the car.

In the images it is observed that the soccer player’s car suffered a blow to the left side, supposedly attributable to the impact with another vehicle. It is worth mentioning that on June 30 the player was absent from the practice prior to his team’s debut in the Apertura 2022 although did not have permission from the board. In this regard, a supposed internal sanction was rumored but no character has issued statements in this regard.

