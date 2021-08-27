Yellow Alert in Uttarakhand: Caution of heavy rain in Uttarakhand, Yellow alert issued in those 5 districts,

Dehradun: The Meteorological Division has issued a caution of heavy rain in 5 districts of Uttarakhand on Friday. The Meteorological Division has issued a rain caution for Nainital, Champawat, Udhamsinghnagar, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts. Except for those 5 districts, the dept has issued a yellow alert of rain in recognize of Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, districts. On August 28, there’s a risk of heavy rain at some puts of Nainital, Champawat, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh.Additionally Learn – Climate Forecast: Heavy rain in UP-Bihar, Yellow alert issued in each the states

On August 29, a caution of heavy rain has been issued in Nainital, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh. There might be some relief in rain after thirtieth August. There's a risk of haze until September 1. Allow us to tell that because of incessant rains within the state, landslides are being observed within the state and lots of roads of the state are closed. Passengers are stranded. On the other hand, the paintings of opening those roads remains to be happening.

Please inform that because of heavy rains, the issue of waterlogging is being observed at many puts. The roads had been closed because of landslides and waterlogging. Persons are going through lot of issues. On the other hand, paintings is happening on those routes by way of the nodal companies.