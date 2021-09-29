Yellow alert issued because of heavy rains in 20 districts of Gujarat, there shall be a lot of rain for the following 4 days

Because of Monsoon in Gujarat, heavy rains are going to occur for the following 4 days. Yellow alert has been issued in 20 districts and Orange alert in 6 districts referring to heavy rains. In step with IMD, because of cyclonic stream, an orage alert has been issued in Rajkot Patan, Morbi, Surendranagar, Mehsana nowadays. On the similar time, a yellow alert has been issued in 20 districts. Within the ultimate 24 hours, 190 talukas have won heavy rains. On this, Porbandar, Ahmedabad, Junagadh, Sabkantha have recorded the best possible rainfall.Additionally Learn – Yellow Alert in Maharashtra: Torrential rain in Maharashtra, 13 killed because of lightning; loads stored

On a median, 85 in keeping with cent rainfall has been recorded within the state. Final yr until September 27, 135 % rain used to be recorded however this yr much less rain has been recorded as in comparison to ultimate yr. Right now the state is poor in 10 in keeping with cent rainfall. In any such state of affairs, there used to be three times extra rain within the month of September. Allow us to let you know that the utmost rain has been noticed in South Gujarat. On the similar time, little or no rain has been noticed in some spaces of Kutch and Gujarat.

In step with the ideas, many roads had been closed because of heavy rains. In those roads there are 20 roads coming underneath the Panchayat. On the similar time, Rajkot district has the utmost collection of 4 state highways within the general routes. Then again, 2-2 roads are closed in Banaskantha and Dahod, whilst 1-1 roads are closed in Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh.