Yellow consoles and controllers? This restores the original color

If you are one of the lucky ones who still have your retro consolesit is quite possible that you will find yourself in an awkward situation: consoles, over time, end up turning yellow, and many want to recover the original color of it while maintaining the original parts. We have good news in that regard: you can do it from home without much hassle.

We are going to offer you two methods: one simpler and another somewhat more complicated. Either one works, but as you can imagine, the one that is somewhat more complicated will give you better results (although the investment is higher).

This is how the original color of your consoles and controllers is recovered by removing the yellow

simple method

For this method, all you will need is a 12% cream oxidant. here we leave you a pot sir (one liter) for less than 5 euros on Amazon.

IMPORTANT! put on old clothes or that you do not mind staining, or you can get ugly stains if the oxidizer splashes. When you have it at home, arm yourself with the following to perform the process:

The oxidizer.

Some plastic gloves to protect your hands.

A basin.

papel movie.

A cat’s tongue / a plastic spatula.

Soap and water.

A toothbrush.



The process is a bit long, but it’s worth it

The process It is the simplest thing in the world:

Remove the console and remove metal parts so as not to mess it up. We are going to whiten only the parts that are yellowed. Once you have the plastic parts yellowed, pour warm soapy water into the basin and well. The best thing is that you use a toothbrush to rub well and remove all the dirt. When the piece is dry, empty the basin, dry it well and put on the gloves Start applying the product UNIFORMLY (yes, in capital letters) throughout the piece. Use the cat’s tongue or the spatula so that no part is left with more oxidant than the other. When you’re done, use clingfilm to wrap the plastic part very well. The objective is that there are NO air bubbles left to avoid possible stains on the piece once it dries. When it’s well wrapped, put the piece in the sun until the solution dries. Waiting a minimum of 6 hours if possible. Once the wait is over, clean the piece well with soap and water and dry it. You have finished.



The results speak for themselves

The results are quite obvious, although carrying out the process with some care will be vital so that there are no errors. However, there is a most “reliable” method“and complicated, which we explain below.

complicated method

Ok, this is where things get interesting. If you don’t trust leaving the piece in the sun or you prefer not to depend on placing the cream well, there is a better way to do it, although it is somewhat more expensive. The materials that you are going to need to buy are some active oxygen powders (we leave you a link to the product for less than 5 euros on Amazon) and Hydrogen Peroxide (hydrogen peroxide, go) at 3%.

In addition, you will also need a led strip lights and a plastic container in good condition. You have it all down.

IMPORTANT! put on old clothes or don’t mind staining, or you may get ugly stains if the solution splashes. When you have it at home, arm yourself with the following to perform the process:

active oxygen.

hydrogen peroxide.

The ultraviolet led light strip.

The plastic box.

Silver paper.

Aluminum adhesive tape.

Some plastic gloves to protect your hands.

A basin.

Soap and water.

A toothbrush.

Impact tail.

Let’s start by setting up our lightbox before we get down to the console:

put the led strips all over the outside of the box, pointing the lights inwards. Also place 3-4 LED strips on top of the box, leaving room to pour the solution once we have it. With the leds in place, wrap the outside of the plastic box with the bright part of the foil (yes, also on the floor of the box). Use the duct tape to secure the box (both on the ground and around the edges). Also wrap with aluminum foil. the lid of the boxand repeat the process of using the tape to ensure the paper doesn’t come off or shift. Turn on the led lights and check that there is no gap in the foil. If there is, use the duct tape to cover it completely.



You will have something not very aesthetic but VERY functional. | Image Source: Odd Tinkering

Now that we have our box readylet’s go with the process to remove the yellow from the console:

Remove the console and remove metal parts so as not to mess it up. We are going to give the console a completely white finish, so make sure there is NO electronics or metal left. Once you have the plastic parts yellowed, pour warm soapy water into the basin and well. The best thing is that you use a toothbrush to rub well and remove all the dirt. When the piece is dry, empty the basin, prepare your light box and put on the gloves Place the pieces to be whitened in the light box. We recommend that you place glasses or screws on top of the pieces so that they weigh down and do not float, and thus maximize whitening. Preparing the bleach solution is really simple: use enough hydrogen peroxide to cover all the pieces (a little more, due to evaporation) and, once this is done, add half a teaspoon of active oxygen for the reaction to start. Turn on the led strip light and put the lid on the box. The process will last between 12 and 24 hours depending on the degree of yellowing in which the pieces are. Once the wait is over, clean the piece well with soap and water and dry it. You have finished.



The results speak for themselves. | Image Source: Odd Tinkering

The led lights we have chosen should not cause case temperature rises too highbut if you see that it gets very hot and you are afraid that the box will turn phosphatin, turn the lid on so that it can air out a bit and thus lower the temperature.

