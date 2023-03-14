Yellowjackets Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything We Know Far

Yellowjackets’ first season ended in January 2022, yet we haven’t gone into hibernation because we’ve been too busy looking for clues. Now, the hit Showtime drama seems to be almost returning for a second season of cannibalism, antler rituals, and no book club. We think Season 2 will answer a few of our queries and bring up a lot more.

Yellowjackets is about what happens to a high school girls’ soccer team after a plane crash leaves them stranded in the woods in the 1990s. The story is told in two parts, one in the past and one in the present, and shows how the survivors are doing in the present day. When you combine an interesting, possibly supernatural mystery with teens-eating people, you get a show that everyone can’t stop talking about theories for. We’re excited to find out a few answers and a lot of new queries.

Yellowjackets Season 2

Yellowjackets Season 2 Cast

As of now, neither the network nor the team has given any official news about Season 2’s cast. We think it’s a safe guess that most of the main characters and regulars from the show will be back for another season. So, check out the possible Season 2 cast below:

Melanie Lynskey and Sophie Nélisse as the adult and teenage versions of Shauna

ShipmanTawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brown as the adult and teenage versions of Taissa Turner

Ella Purnell as Jackie Taylor

Steven Krueger as Ben Scott

Warren Kole as Jeff Sadecki

Christina Ricci and Sammi Hanratty as the adult and teenage versions of Misty Quigley

Juliette Lewis and Sophie Thatcher as the adult and teenage versions of Natalie “Nat” Scatorccio

Lauren Ambrose and Liv Hewson as the adult and teenage versions of Vanessa “Van” Palmer

Simone Kessell and Courtney Eatonas the adult and teenage versions of Lottie Matthews

Kevin Alves as the teenage version of Travis Martinez

Yellowjackets Season 2 Plot

When Yellowjackets comes back for a second season, there are still so many mysteries to be solved. Who is the girl from the first episode that the rest of the soccer team ate? Who built that scary cabin in the middle of nowhere? What in the hell is Tai doing?

But Lottie’s rise as a cult leader in the past and her rise again in the present are likely to be at the heart of the main conflict. She had Nat taken away at the end of the first season, so it will probably be up to Shauna, Tai, and Misty (who is a citizen detective) to save their friend. The only issue is that Shauna will also have to deal with the consequences of killing Adam, especially now that her daughter Callie knows. Tai is possessed by an unknown supernatural force that makes her kill dogs, and Misty just poisoned Jessica.

Yellowjackets Season 1 Recap

The last episode of the first season was scary and sad. (Click here to read what we talked about with Ella Purnell) Jackie (Ella Purnell), who was left out by her teammates, died in a shocking way alone in the snow, and Travis’s brother Javi (Luciano Leroux) disappeared after the girls’ night of hallucinogens in the woods. In the present, we learned that Lottie is still alive and may even be the leader of a cult. Also, Natalie (Juliette Lewis) was taken from her motel room and put in a van.

Yellowjackets Season 2 Release Date

The second season of Yellowjackets will start on Showtime on March 26, 2023. We’re not sure how long season 2 will be, but we think it will have ten episodes.

Yellowjackets Season 2 Trailer

On December 7, 2022, a very short, 15-second teaser for Yellowjackets Season 2 came out. The teaser doesn’t say much and doesn’t even reveal any clips from the next season, which everyone is very excited about.

On March 9, 2023, the full trailer for Yellowjackets Season 2 came out. Set to a cover of “Just A Girl” by Florence + The Machine, the trailer gives us our greatest look at the new season so far and shows off some of the new cast members, like Liv Hewson and Elijah Wood.

Will there be a Yellowjackets Season 3?

Back in December, it was announced that the show would be back for a third season on Showtime before Season 2. So we won’t see these people for the last time this spring.

How to watch Yellowjackets

If you’ve got a Showtime cable subscription and the Showtime Anytime app, you can watch the first season all at once right now.