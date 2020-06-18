Yellowstone: 3 Possible Reasons Beth Hates Jamie Going Into Season 3

Beth Discovered An Explosive Secret About Jamie

The Principle

Viewers are going to study a giant secret about Jamie in Season 3 that Beth already knew about, and it is one which disgusts her. Maybe Jamie is responsible of betraying their father (or the household as an entire) earlier than the occasions of Yellowstone started, however for no matter purpose, she has stored quiet about it for nevertheless lengthy. The guilt-by-association may clarify her rage in the direction of him him, although not why she would have helped cowl for him. If that is the clandestine purpose behind the sibling rivalry, it will make clear what sort of secrets and techniques the Yellowstone solid was teasing.