Yellowstone: 5 Shocking Ways The Season 3 Finale Set Up Season 4

Warning! Spoilers for the Season 3 finale of Yellowstone, “The World is Purple,” are mentioned past this level.
Did everybody managed to shut your mouths but, or are your chins nonetheless subsequent to mine on the ground? In case you are nonetheless within the latter state described, I clearly perceive. Kelsey Asbille teased a “jaw-dropping” Season 3 finale that left her questioning how Yellowstone will proceed, and she or he was proper on the cash.
Yellowstone began on an ominous observe and managed to finish much more ominously. The destiny of not only one, two, and even three characters is unsure, however quite FOUR characters’ lives had been left dangling by threads, whereas two different characters unexpectedly made it to the end line unscathed. Or so it appeared, anyway.
Jamie survived, however not earlier than sharing in some foreboding dialogue along with his organic father, whereby Garrett Randall indicated that Jamie ought to “kill the king” to take his empire. Thereafter, viewers watched as Yellowstone’s king confronted his most brutal assault but (and that’s saying one thing). The poetic symmetry of the Season 3 finale beckoned its seemingly lethal closing moments. It is now time to dig into the 5 surprising methods the Season 3 finale arrange Season 4.
Jimmy’s Final Trip…Possibly
Going through mounting stress from his girlfriend Mia, Jimmy determined to actually get again on the horse to pursue his rodeo desires. That went down regardless of him virtually dying earlier in Season 3, and Jimmy sporting John’s model. Mia misplaced loads of factors with me for that transfer, however extra on that at one other time. Pressured by his girlfriend, Jimmy mounted a steed and managed to carry onto it for a bit.
Naturally, the horse then whipped him proper off its again and onto the bottom, and Jimmy didn’t appear to maneuver after that. Is he lifeless for actual this time? It would not make a lot sense for Yellowstone to make use of Jimmy as a loss of life cliffhanger twice in the identical season, solely to disclose he survived each occasions. It feels too bait-y for the hit Western, so I am fairly apprehensive that Jimmy is certainly a goner this time.
Beth Acquired Blown Up
Beth acquired fired in final week’s episode, solely to get blown up within the follow-up installment. Yellowstone was not holding again by additionally placing Beth on the potential chopping block in its Season 3 finale. As Beth and her assistant had been packing up her workplace, the assistant picked up a field, and as quickly as I rhetorically exclaimed, “It might be a bomb,” an explosion tore via Beth’s workplace.
The same factor occurred on one other sequence that I binged on Netflix which can go unnamed, and people foremost characters all survived, so I suppose that could be a ray of hope that not all TV explosions equal main deaths. Kelly Reilly’s brash character is without doubt one of the sequence’ breakouts, and Yellowstone wouldn’t be the identical with out her, particularly after studying a lot extra about her previous this season. Hopefully, she pulls via and will get some revenge.
A Gunman Got here For Kayce
Kayce has simply completed listening to an extremely persuasive pitch for him to run for Governor of Montana, after which increase, his life acquired threatened. No marvel followers can’t chill out the place Monica and Kayce are involved, since one half of their coupledom is at all times in hurt’s means. Kayce was on the cellphone with Monica when Yellowstone flexed its lethal muscle, as a gunman entered Kayce’s workplace, and photographs rang out as Monica frantically known as her husband’s identify over the cellphone.
Kayce has survived loads of shut calls this season, and the Season 3 finale let viewers know these hardships wouldn’t be ending any time quickly. John’s youngest son is arguably the heartbeat of the Dutton household, so I’d be in shock if he had been to fulfill his maker. Might he be severely injured? Sure. Is Season 4 right here but to provide us solutions? Sadly, no.
John Gunned Down
It was a second that many Yellowstone viewers in all probability felt coming as quickly as John pulled his truck over to assist a purportedly stranded mom and her son. Keep in mind again within the Season 3 premiere, when John advised his grandson Tate that he had been having a recurring nightmare about simply such a scenario?
A van rolled up, with the driving force on the lookout for John Dutton, and after John confirmed his id, the van riders opened fireplace. John had indicated that the individuals he pulled over to assist wished “one thing else,” so does that imply the stranded mom was serving to the assassins? Yellowstone appeared to trace that might be the case, however then she was shot, too. The Season 3 finale ended with John presumably revealing that his cellphone had both stopped or stalled one of many bullets. One other near-death expertise survived? I definitely hope so.
Rip: Remaining. In. Place.
There was no character I used to be extra apprehensive about heading into the Season 3 finale than Rip Wheeler. Fortunately, I used to be fallacious about him dying. Regardless of loads of foreboding dialogue and worrisome inferences, Rip truly survived the hour with out incident. The similar won’t get stated for whoever despatched that bomb to Beth’s workplace and opened fireplace on Rip’s father-figure, although.
Hell, hath no fury like Rip Wheeler when his family members get scorned and focused. Whereas I’m grateful that Rip is alive and effectively, I can’t be alone in questioning why. Rip is John Dutton’s chief enforcer, so taking down Rip would probably destabilize the Duttons within the largest means. Is Rip’s flip coming? Did Yellowstone spare his flip for the Season 4 premiere?
Rip’s exemption from the assassination makes an attempt within the Season 3 finale appears to be a large clue as to who the perpetrator is. They clearly have little inside information concerning the internal workings of Yellowstone’s eponymous ranch, or they might know that Rip has to go. That’s except a twist is coming that factors to there being one other particular motive why Rip was left alone.
It appears the hit squad solely aimed for the organic Duttons (minus Tate). So, who’s liable for unleashing all of this mayhem? I hope to research that additional in one other story, so keep tuned to CinemaBlend. For now, take an opportunity to vote within the ballot beneath, weighing in on who you assume died in Yellowstone’s surprising Season 3 finale.
That could be a wrap on Season 3. A premiere date for Season 4 has not gotten introduced but. When you keep tuned for manufacturing updates on Season 4, hold your eyes out for this fall’s premieres. In the meantime, re-watch the primary two seasons on NBCUniversal’s new streamer, Peacock, with Season 3 probably hitting the service in some unspecified time in the future sooner or later.
