Yellowstone: 7 Questions That Need To Be Answered Before The Finale

Will Rip Be taught The Fact About Beth And Jamie?

Because it at the moment stands on Yellowstone, Rip is in the dead of night relating to Beth’s feud with Jamie, and moreover what brought about it. There’s a pretty good cause for that. Beth must share that she did get pregnant by Rip when she was 15 and subsequently obtained an abortion. She lastly advised Rip that she couldn’t have children in Season three whereas leaving out the explanation why.