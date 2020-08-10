Yellowstone Just Took 4 Big Steps Toward The Season 3 Finale, And I’m Worried

Spoilers for Season 3, Episode Eight of Yellowstone entitled “I Killed A Man At the moment” are mentioned under.

My favourite TV western took 4 massive steps in the direction of its extremely anticipated Season 3 finale with Episode 8, and creator Taylor Sheridan has me fearful about what’s coming. In an surprising flip of occasions, the fallout from Jamie studying he’s adopted didn’t have a substantial affect on this episode’s heightened drama, although it did provide certainly one of its most tender moments.