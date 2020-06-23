‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Premiere Draws Record Ratings on Paramount Net – Variety

“Yellowstone” continues to repay massive for Paramount Community, with the Season 3 premiere of the drama collection racking up massive viewership numbers for the cabler.

On Sunday evening, “Yellowstone” pulled in 4.2 million viewers in its preliminary airing on Paramount Community. That’s up a powerful 76% in comparison with the Season 2 premiere, which drew 2.Four million viewers in Dwell+Identical Day final yr.

The episode was additionally simulcast on fellow Viacom networks Pop, TV Land, and CMT, which added one other 2.Four million viewers mixed.

“Yellowstone” has confirmed to be an undisputed hit for Paramount Community, with the present commonly tallying over 5 million viewers when delayed viewing is factored into the equation.

The collection stars Kevin Costner together with Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, and Gil Birmingham. It was co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. Sheridan, John and Artwork Linson, and Costner govt produce together with David C. Glasser and Bob Yari. It’s co-produced by Paramount Tv and 101 Studios.

“Yellowstone” is without doubt one of the few present scripted reveals on Paramount Community together with the army dramedy “68 Whiskey.” The latter present aired its first season earlier this yr and is awaiting phrase on a second season. Upcoming Paramount Community reveals embody: “Coyote,” starring Michael Chiklis as a former Border Patrol agent; “Emily in Paris,” a dramedy from Darren Starr; and “Attractive Beast,” an adaptation of the movie of the identical title.

The community has additionally greenlit a brand new scripted drama from Sheridan referred to as “Mayor of Kingstown.” Set in a small Michigan city the place the one business remaining are federal, state, and personal prisons, “Mayor of Kingstown” follows the McClusky household, the ability brokers between the police, criminals, inmates, jail guards and politicians, in a metropolis utterly dependent on prisons and the prisoners they include.