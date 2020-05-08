Yellowstone Season 3 Trailer: 8 Things You Might Have Missed

Go away a Remark
It’s right here! The trailer for Yellowstone Season 3 has arrived and introduced many jaw-dropping hints and many compelling innuendo with it. Packing a fireworks show of snippets into one minute and forty-five seconds, the hit Paramount Community drama is exhibiting no indicators of letting up on the spellbinding intrigue on this Kevin Costner-led collection.
There may be a lot packed into the trailer for Season 3 that you just may need missed a number of issues. Earlier than wading into all of it, it’s value mentioning that Yellowstone’s return is already set, with a renewal for a fourth season getting the all clear from Paramount Community. It’s a nice time to be a Yellowstone fan.
With out additional teasing, it’s time to dig into the trailer for Season 3, which reveals new alliances, rivalries, and naturally, a trademark Beth Dutton risk. Wouldn’t it be one other season of Yellowstone with out one? Precisely. Whereas there’s not lots in the best way of teasing extra scenes between Beth and her sister-in-law, Monica, I’m hopeful there will probably be extra of that in Season 3.
Here’s what followers might have missed in Yellowstone’s Season 3 trailer:
Not A lot Time Has Handed Since Final Season
This was fairly apparent from the beforehand launched Season 3 scene between Beth and newcomer, Roarke (Misplaced’s Josh Holloway). And, the trailer for Season 3 hints that Yellowstone will probably be selecting up shortly after final season, with no vital time soar to be discovered.
All of Beth’s scenes present her nonetheless recovering from the accidents she suffered in final season’s brutal assault. It appears everybody will nonetheless be working via Yellowstone’s earlier installment.
Tate Yelling Might Not Be What It Appears
As proven earlier within the Season 3 trailer, Monica and Tate are resting collectively in hers and Kayce’s bed room on the ranch. On the 1:31 mark, the Yellowstone trailer exhibits Tate screaming.
My guess is that Tate is reacting to a nightmare and never an precise intruder. Followers will recall, Kayce’s son went via a horrible ordeal in direction of the top of Yellowstone’s final season. So, it is smart for him to nonetheless be therapeutic from that in Season 3, which means that unhealthy goals would not be uncommon.
Beth Might Name Jamie “Evil”
On Yellowstone, Beth has by no means been one to cover that she completely loathes her brother, Jamie. That has clearly not modified in Season 3, particularly if Jamie is the one which Beth calls “really evil.”
We can’t see who she is speaking to, however Jamie is the following particular person proven after that trailer second. She makes her remark on the 1:24 mark, and the solar is shining, whereas Jamie is proven in a darkish room with a roaring fireplace. So, the scene of Jamie is clearly not the identical one as Beth’s, however contemplating how a lot she hates him, I am nonetheless keen to place cash on the truth that she’s speaking about him.
Jamie Says All He Does Is Kill
Jamie Dutton has a number of outbursts in Yellowstone’s Season 3 trailer, and none are extra explosive than on the 1:26 mark. It’s at that time when Jamie screams, “All I do is kill!” which brings up a number of questions.
Who’s Jamie screaming at? (My finest guess is Beth.) Does this must do with the mysterious origins of Beth’s hatred for Jamie? Maybe most shockingly, does Jamie’s remark imply he has killed greater than as soon as? I’m prepared for some solutions, Yellowstone!
John Does Not Belief Jamie
If there’s one factor clear in Yellowstone’s Season 3 trailer, it’s that John nonetheless doesn’t belief his eldest son, Jamie. Within the trailer, Jamie assures his dad that he won’t betray him once more, which is a reference to Jamie’s treacherous interview.
Within the Season 3 trailer, John responds that they’re about to seek out out what his phrase is value. John’s skepticism hints that his mistrust and lack of affection for his son (which began pre-Yellowstone), will probably be ongoing, however Jamie will nonetheless be attempting to repair it.
Beth And Roarke Might Be Enemies, After All
When Yellowstone first gave followers a take a look at Beth and Roarke’s dynamic in Season 3, I believed the present could also be establishing a love triangle. However, not so quick, as a result of Beth and Rip’s relationship seems to be secure from any extra third-party interference.
Beth and Roarke alternate some thorny dialogue all through Season 3’s trailer, and at one level, she refers to him as a “trailer park” and herself as a “twister.” It sounds just like the battle strains are drawn. Will they continue to be in place?
Somebody Assaults Monica
Final season, Yellowstone scared followers with ominous hints at what the Beck brothers had deliberate for Monica Lengthy-Dutton. Fortunately, she survived every little thing. Quick ahead to the trailer for Season 3, and Yellowstone has me nervous once more.
On the 1:25 mark, Monica could be seen showing to fend off some attacker. Who’s it, and can she be okay? I hope so. On the 1:30 mark, Monica appears to be sporting the identical garments she has on throughout the assault when legislation enforcement autos come to collect round her, so that’s some reassurance.
John Dutton And Thomas Rainwater Make A Deal
They’ve been enemies, and it appears Season 3 will see John Dutton and Thomas Rainwater proceed the alliance they beforehand solid on Yellowstone. The query is what they are going to be allying with one another for, precisely. John mentions the “genie” not going again within the bottle.
The casting of Thomas Rainwater’s political opponent revealed that he would take some criticism from her. Is likely one of the issues that newcomer Angela Blue Thunder (Q’orianka Kilcher), will probably be sad about in Season 3, Rainwater’s alliance with John Dutton? Possibly.
Elsewhere within the trailer, Kayce could be seen pulling his gun and hanging somebody in opposition to their automotive. He’s not alone. Rip additionally seems to do his fair proportion of roughing up in Season 3. No marvel he and Kayce have a type of connection. Punches should not the one factor primed to land when Yellowstone continues, although.
Beth and Rip look like extra in love than ever, even sharing a second within the bunkhouse. Things are actually altering for the will-they-or-won’t-they couple. I’m rooting for them to make it to the opposite facet. Yellowstone followers won’t be in suspense on that entrance or others for an excessive amount of longer.
Yellowstone will return as one in all this summer time’s premieres on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 21, on Paramount Community. If you wish to freshen your reminiscence on the Kevin Costner-led collection, it is going to be streaming on NBCUniversal’s upcoming service, Peacock. The streamer launches nationally on July 15.
