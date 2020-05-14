Yellowstone Star And Vampire Diaries Villain Joins Superman And Lois TV Series To Play Another Villain

Go away a Remark
With Arrow having ended its eight-season run in January, The CW discovered itself with an hour-long superhero time-slot left to fill. In swooped the most recent Arrowverse collection Superman & Lois to fill that void when it was formally picked up for a straight-to-series order. The present’s supporting forged checklist has been steadily rising over the previous few months, and the latest addition consists of Yellowstone star and former Vampire Diaries baddie Wolé Parks, who was introduced in to play Superman & Lois’ mysterious villain.
There’s no superhero present with no harmful massive unhealthy, and Superman & Lois could have discovered an ideal one. Wolé Parks was tapped for a collection common function on the CW collection as a villain at the moment identified solely as The Stranger. In accordance with Deadline, The Stranger is somebody who’s “hellbent” on proving his perception that the world “not wants Superman.” That ideology most likely gained’t maintain water with Superman, and pressure will greater than probably construct over the course of the drama’s 13-episode first season.
The large query right here is whether or not or not The Stranger is a villain that was sourced from the comics, or if showrunner Todd Helbing and the present’s inventive workforce created the villain particularly for TV. In DC Comics, “The Stranger” was often quick for The Phantom Stranger, a fallen angel who roamed the earth battling supernatural forces. The Phantom Stranger wasn’t usually labeled a villain, although, as he really assisted heroes akin to Superman occasionally throughout Justice League missions.
After all, there’s no assure that Wolé Parks might be portraying the comics’ Stranger, however the “hellbent” a part of his description is probably wordplay indicating the character could possibly be a fallen angel of some form. What’s extra, the Arrowverse exhibits have been identified to vary up comedian e book character histories earlier than, so it wouldn’t be an excessive amount of of a shock if Superman & Lois did the identical with its central villain.
Wolé Parks is certainly no stranger to inflicting bother on The CW, having performed the villainous Cade in Season eight of The Vampire Diaries earlier than shedding the evil to play Micah Richards on All American, which has change into immensely fashionable on Netflix. He’s additionally guest-starred on NBC’s Superstore and was a collection common on Devious Maids. Most not too long ago, although, followers of Yellowstone obtained to know Parks for his flip as Torry, was was launched in Season 2 of Paramount TV’s western collection.
Wolé Parks joins an already well-rounded forged of supporting actors, together with Emmanuelle Chriqui as Clark Kent’s previous flame Lana Lang, Blue Bloods’ Dylan Walsh as Lois’ father Sam Lane, and Little Fires In all places’s Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin as Jonathan and Jordan Kent, respectively. The latter two characters are taking part in none aside from Lois and Clark’s sons, although eagle-eyed viewers will keep in mind that the couple solely had one baby previous to the “Disaster on Infinite Earths” crossover. Loads’s modified since then!
There’s at the moment no scheduled premiere date for Superman & Lois Season 1, however keep tuned to CinemaBlend for updates on the present. For extra on what to observe within the meantime, swing by our 2020 summer time TV premiere information.
