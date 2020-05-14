Yellowstone Star And Vampire Diaries Villain Joins Superman And Lois TV Series To Play Another Villain

There’s no superhero present with no harmful massive unhealthy, and Superman & Lois could have discovered an ideal one. Wolé Parks was tapped for a collection common function on the CW collection as a villain at the moment identified solely as The Stranger. In accordance with Deadline, The Stranger is somebody who’s “hellbent” on proving his perception that the world “not wants Superman.” That ideology most likely gained’t maintain water with Superman, and pressure will greater than probably construct over the course of the drama’s 13-episode first season.