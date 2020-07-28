Yellowstone’s 6 Biggest Moments From New Midseason Trailer

Because the midseason trailer (seen decrease) explains, there are solely 4 episodes left of Yellowstone. Sure, we’re already there, and John Dutton is laying down the legislation and coaching Beth to do the identical – not that she wants a lot assist in that division – and as hoped, Beth will probably be assembly up with Angela Blue Thunder. Throughout an earlier episode of Yellowstone, Thomas Rainwater had referred to as on Angela for assist heading off the land seize impacting the Native American Reservation. It seems to be like his pursuits are about to intersect with the Duttons’, so it is time to get into the six greatest moments the trailer needed to supply.