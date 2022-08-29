Yenifer Paredes, Pedro Castillo’s sister-in-law, received 30 months of preventive detention

Yenifer Paredes is accused of corruption by the Prosecutor’s Office. (Trade)

Johnny Gómezthe judge of the Third National Preparatory Investigation Court, decided that Yenifer Paredespresident’s sister-in-law peter castleremain imprisoned preventively for 30 months while the investigations continue. The same sentence was received by the mayor of Anguía, Joseph Medina.

The hearing, which was rescheduled for today at 4:00 p.m. and was delayed by more than an hour and a half, was held virtually. The magistrate handed down the sentence after the prosecutor Jorge Garcia Juarez, of the Special Team against the Corruption of Power, argued that the sister of the first lady, Lilia Paredes, has no home roots, nor family roots, because she has no children or people who depend on her. And she does not have work roots, because when she is asked how she works, she says that it was variable income and she did not issue receipts.

Gómez mentioned that there is a strong suspicion in the accusations against the sister-in-law of peter castleWell, Yenifer Paredes “It has a special ease of access to the Government Palace.”

In addition, the judge added that the 28 deposits made by the defendant from October 2021 to this year is “money derived from illicit business” and saw “alleged involvement, strong and vehement suspicion” about the mayor of eel because there is evidence against him.

Lilia Paredes and Yenifer Paredes have been accused of directing a criminal organization from the Government Palace. (Trade)

The magistrate argued that the assumptions of danger of flight in the defendant are met because her lawyer registered a farmhouse in Cajamarca as her address when meetings were held to coordinate illegal activities in the Government Palace.

Among the elements of conviction, Gómez included the loss of the images of government palacebecause it constitutes “an objective fact that reinforces the extremely dangerous procedural” . Thus, he also took into account when he refused to broadcast his visits to Anguía.

“The defendant could repeat the erasure of evidence: there is a risk of flight and a danger of obstruction of justice,” he added.

In conclusion, Judge Gómez considered that in the case of Yenifer Paredes is fulfilled the danger of escape and obstruction due to the delay in diligence at the Government Palace, the disappearance of the images from the security cameras and for refusing to broadcast their visits to Anguía.

Yenifer Paredes is the sister-in-law of Pedro Castillo and the sister of the first lady, Lilia Paredes. (Andean)

The sister of the first lady who, preliminarily remained in prison since last August 10, is accused of criminal organization, money laundering and aggravated collusion.

While the National Prosecutor’s Office agreed, the lawyers of Yenifer Paredes y Joseph Medina they filed appeals in disagreement with the judge’s decision.

the sister-in-law of peter castle and the mayor of Anguía will be transferred to the Judiciary’s jail so that they will later go to the Ancón II prison until it is decided in which penitentiary center they will serve preventive detention.

José Medina, mayor of Anguía, also received 30 months of preventive detention. (Facebook)

In the thesis of the Public Ministry, it indicates that there is a criminal organization in the Ministry of Housing with the help of front companies where the brothers Hugo Espino Lucana and Anggi Espino Lucana were involved.

In her, Yenifer Paredes, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, was in charge of coordinating and contacting different mayors so that the works could be illegally negotiated; and among the collaborators who were to ensure these agreements were Karelim Lopez y Zamir Villaverde.

The prosecutor Jorge Garcia Juarez pointed out at Tuesday’s hearing that the investigated Yenifer Paredes could remain at least 23 years of imprisonment if it is proven that he is guilty of the crimes of criminal organization, money laundering and aggravated collusion.

“In this case, the sum amounts to 23 years and in the application to the figure of the determination of the sentence by thirds in the present case, it would be appropriate to apply the minimum sentence of 23 years of effective deprivation of liberty. Therefore, the prognosis of the sentence exceeds the requirement that the sanction to be imposed be greater than four years established in article 268 letter b of the Code of Criminal Procedure, “said the representative of the Attorney General’s Office.

