Yeo Jin Goo And Choi Jin Ho Have A Tense Father-Son Confrontation About The Truth In “Past Evil”

Yeo Jin Goo continues his pursuit for the reality—even because it leads him towards his personal father, Choi Jin Ho.

Spoilers

On April 1, JTBC launched new stills of the upcoming episode of “Past Evil.” In the earlier episode, Lee Dong Shik (Shin Ha Kyun) and Han Joo Gained (Yeo Jin Goo) got here face-to-face with a horrible reality. Park Jung Je (Choi Dae Hoon) lastly recalled the incident with Lee Yoo Yeon (Moon Joo Yeon) 21 years in the past and stated, “I killed her. I killed her with my automobile when she collapsed. Dong Shik, simply kill me now.”

However Lee Dong Shik reacted unexpectedly to this confession of his sister’s homicide, selecting merely to ship Park Jung Je again on his manner. Seeing Han Joo Gained’s response to this, Lee Dong Shik requested him, “What would you do if your loved ones dedicated one thing past your wildest creativeness? Can I belief you to not break when you understand the reality?” Han Joo Gained was thrown into chaos by the implication that his personal father, Han Gi Hwan (Choi Jin Ho) was additionally behind the assault that killed Lee Yoo Yeon.

The new stills present Han Joo Gained decided to unravel the reality as he faces off towards his father. In the preview, Lee Dong Shik stated, “Each path leads again to your father,” and threw suspicion on the relationships between Han Gi Hwan, Do Hae Gained (Gil Hae Yeon), and Lee Chang Jin (Heo Sung Tae). Han Joo Gained searches for a chink in his father’s armor, however Han Gi Hwan isn’t any simple opponent for his son to face.

The manufacturing workers said, “There can be a psychological battle between one attempting to disclose the reality and one attempting to cover it. Please stay up for seeing what decisions Han Joo Gained and Lee Dong Shik will make within the face of decisive proof that flips the script. There can be adjustments in character relationships in addition to unimaginable plot twists.”

This episode of “Past Evil” airs on April 2 at 11 p.m. KST.

Supply (1)