Yeo Jin Goo And Shin Ha Kyun Are Called Over For A Mysterious Meeting With Victim’s Father In “Past Evil”

Shin Ha Kyun and Yeo Jin Goo are thrown by an sudden variable within the case in “Past Evil”!

“Past Evil” is a JTBC drama starring Shin Ha Kyun and Yeo Jin Goo as two males who chase down a serial killer with connections to a previous case twenty years in the past. As they search out the assassin, they ask themselves, “Who’s the true monster?”

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, Lee Dong Shik (Shin Ha Kyun) and Han Joo Received (Yeo Jin Goo) realized about Park Jung Je (Choi Dae Hoon)’s secrets and techniques. Park Jung He had not studied overseas in america, however as an alternative had been forcibly dedicated to a psychiatric hospital after claiming that he had killed somebody within the form of a deer. As Park Jung Je was the final individual to meet Kang Min Jung (Kang Min Ah) earlier than her disappearance, he grew to become a powerful suspect within the case. Nonetheless, Kang Jin Mook (Lee Kyu Hoe), Kang Min Jung’s father, had additionally been noticed obvious at Kang Min Jung and Park Jung Je’s affectionate assembly.

In the stills for the upcoming episode, Kang Jin Mook calls Han Joo Received and Lee Dong Shik over to his home. Han Joo Received listens intently to what Kang Jin Mook has to say, whereas Kang Jin Mook can’t appear to look him the attention. Lee Dong Shik watches the 2 of them from behind with an unreadable expression on his face. Later, the 2 of them exit in uniform and Han Joo Received stares at a stunned Lee Dong Shik with a tough expression on his face.

The upcoming episode will reveal the reality behind the Kang Min Jung case and provides rise to a bitter battle between those that are preventing to cover it and people who are preventing to disclose it. In the preview, it was revealed that Kang Min Jung’s mobile phone is turned on, elevating expectations for brand spanking new twists and turns in Han Joo Received and Lee Dong Shik’s hunt for the reality.

This episode of “Past Evil” will air on March 6 at 11 p.m. KST.

