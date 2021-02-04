Yeo Jin Goo And Shin Ha Kyun Are Partners In Conflict For Psychological Thriller “Past Evil”

JTBC has shared particular posters of the celebs of “Past Evil”!

The drama is a psychological thriller that options Shin Ha Kyun and Yeo Jin Goo as two males prepared to interrupt the principles and the regulation in pursuit of a serial killer. The plot constantly asks the query, “Who’s the monster? Is it you? Is it me? Is it us?”

Shin Ha Kyun performs Lee Dong Shik, a former detective within the violent crimes division who has been demoted to a sergeant at an area police station. His life modifications when he reencounters an outdated serial killer case that shook up his world 20 years in the past. Yeo Jin Goo performs elite detective Han Joo Gained, who comes all the way down to the native police station in Manyang with a secret.

The particular posters launched on February 4 preview the fascinating and unpredictable relationship between the 2 characters. Amid the extreme pursuit of the reality, the companions don’t cease upsetting one another and at all times hold their guard up.

Lee Dong Shik’s true intentions are inconceivable to learn as he seems to be at Han Joo Gained. In the meantime, Han Joo Gained is staring down at Lee Dong Shik with a penetrating look. Paperwork unfold on the ground characteristic the phrase “Lacking,” making drama followers curious concerning the incident that this pair will likely be investigating so persistently. They’ve been pursuing the case utilizing their very own distinctive strategies inside their very own areas, they usually proceed to spur one another on. Lee Dong Shik’s poster offers the warning “There are not any secrets and techniques right here,” whereas Han Joo Gained’s poster consists of the declaration of warfare, “I’ll catch you.”

The manufacturing crew acknowledged, “The harmful collaboration will likely be thrilling as Lee Dong Shik and Han Joo Gained chase after the reality whereas persevering with to maintain their guard up and provoke one another.” They inspired everybody to look ahead to the extreme psychological thriller created by Shin Ha Kyun and Yeo Jin Goo.

“Past Evil” premieres on February 19 at 11 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yeo Jin Goo in “Lodge Del Luna” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)