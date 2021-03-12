Yeo Jin Goo And Shin Ha Kyun Go From Cheerful Smiles To Icy Glares In Split Second Behind The Scenes Of “Past Evil”

JTBC’s “Past Evil” has shared a brand new glimpse of its stars behind the scenes of filming!

“Past Evil” is a darkish psychological thriller about two males who’re keen to interrupt guidelines and the legislation of their pursuit of a serial killer. As they try to trace down the assassin, they need to repeatedly ask themselves, “Who’s the monster? Is it you? Is it me? Is it us?”

Yeo Jin Goo stars as Han Joo Received, an elite detective who transfers to the native police station within the quiet village of Manyang, whereas Shin Ha Kyun performs Lee Dong Shik, a former detective who has been demoted to doing menial work in his hometown.

In newly launched behind-the-scenes photographs from the set, Yeo Jin Goo and Shin Ha Kyun show their sturdy teamwork as they passionately plunge headfirst into their characters. Between takes, the 2 stars sport vivid, playful smiles as they briefly step out of their roles—however the second the cameras begin rolling, the depth of their gazes immediately returns as they skillfully painting the strain between their characters.

The photographs additionally seize the actors’ outstanding focus and dedication to their craft, displaying the 2 leads—and their co-star Lee Gyu Hee, who performs the position of Kang Jin Mook—concentrating as they fastidiously monitor their very own performances. Yeo Jin Goo even nervously bites his lip as he watches one specific take.

Nonetheless, throughout the break that follows, all that stress melts away as Yeo Jin Goo cracks a cheerful grin whereas chatting with Lee Gyu Hee and Shin Ha Kyun.

The producers of “Past Evil” teased, “Confronted with a mixture of lies and the reality, the psychological thoughts video games of Lee Dong Shik and Han Joo Received will warmth up much more.”

They went on so as to add, “Please keep tuned to search out out what’s hidden behind the provocation of the true perpetrator Kang Jin Mook—and whether or not Han Joo Received will be capable of uncover the reality.”

The subsequent episode of “Past Evil” will air on March 12 at 11 p.m. KST.

