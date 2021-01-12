Yeo Jin Goo And Shin Ha Kyun Have Chilling Gazes In Posters For New Psychological Thriller Drama

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Past Evil” launched new posters of Yeo Jin Goo and Shin Ha Kyun!

“Past Evil” is a psychological thriller starring Yeo Jin Goo and Shin Ha Kyun as two males who’re keen to interrupt the foundations and the legislation of their pursuit of a serial killer. The drama asks, “Who’s the monster? Is it you? Is it me? Is it us?” The drama is helmed by director Shim Na Yeon, who labored on “Moments of 18” and “Han Yeo Reum’s Reminiscence,” and written by scriptwriter Kim Soo Jin, who penned “Mad Canine.”

In the brand new teaser posters, Shin Ha Kyun and Yeo Jin Goo have deep gazes and look like stubbornly chasing after one thing. Shin Ha Kyun performs Lee Dong Shik, a former detective within the violent crimes division who has been demoted to a sergeant at a neighborhood police station. He is accountable for doing odd jobs on the station, however his life is turned the wrong way up once more when he reencounters an previous serial killer case that shook up his world 20 years in the past. Shin Ha Kyun’s chilly gaze is full of totally different feelings and creates a harmful ambiance. Moreover, the scary textual content, “The monster, is it me? Is it you?” additionally raises questions on Lee Dong Shik’s secrets and techniques and complex character.

Yeo Jin Goo will captivate viewers as he transforms into the elite detective Han Joo Gained. He has a eager and powerful gaze as he chases after the reality. Han Joo Gained comes right down to the native police station in Manyang with a secret, and he will get caught up in a whirlwind of occasions when he meets his associate Lee Dong Shik, who’s extra monstrous than any monster. The textual content on his poster reads, “Are we the monsters?” making viewers inquisitive about what the 2 males are chasing.

The manufacturing staff of “Past Evil” shared, “Conveying a narrative with only one take of their gazes, Shin Ha Kyun and Yeo Jin Goo have unbelievable presence. Teamwork is most vital in ‘Past Evil’ because it’s a narrative about carefully chasing after the assorted sides of people hidden behind an incident. As performing masters, the 2 actors’ synergy will showcase the essence of a psychological chase thriller.”

“Past Evil” is slated to premiere in February. Watch a teaser for the drama right here!

