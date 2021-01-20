Yeo Jin Goo And Shin Ha Kyun Hypnotize With Their Intense Stares In Character Posters For New Psychological Thriller Drama

Upcoming JTCB drama “Past Evil” has unveiled character posters of its lead solid!

“Past Evil” is a psychological thriller starring Yeo Jin Goo and Shin Ha Kyun as two males who’re keen to interrupt the principles and the legislation of their pursuit of a serial killer. The drama asks, “Who’s the monster? Is it you? Is it me? Is it us?”

Shin Ha Kyun performs Lee Dong Shik, a former detective within the violent crimes division who has been demoted to a sergeant at a neighborhood police station, and Yeo Jin Goo stars because the elite detective Han Joo Gained.

Beforehand, the drama unveiled teaser posters of Lee Dong Shik and Han Joo Gained stubbornly chasing after one thing. The latest set of character posters captures the unusual relationship between the 2 males. They stare upon one another with deep, penetrating eyes, and their reflections are mirrored on one another’s posters.

Lee Dong Shik exudes mysteriousness along with his smirk, and Han Joo Gained provides stress along with his daring eyes. Each character posters comprise the caption “I met a monster,” elevating expectations about how their story will unfold.

The drama’s manufacturing crew shared, “The synergy between Shin Ha Kyun and Yeo Jin Goo is flawless. They are going to delve deeper into the complicated psychology of fluctuating characters and showcase the essence of psychological monitoring thrillers. The important thing level is the passionate efficiency of the 2 actors who will painting a strong narrative.”

“Past Evil” will premiere on February 19 at 11 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Shin Ha Kyun in “Repair You“:

Watch Now

Watch Yeo Jin Goo in “Lodge Del Luna“:

Watch Now

Supply (1)