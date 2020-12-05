Yeo Jin Goo And Shin Ha Kyun Match Wits At Script Reading For Upcoming Psychological Thriller Drama

On December 3, JTBC launched images from the script studying of its upcoming drama “Monster” (literal title).

“Monster” is a psychological thriller starring Yeo Jin Goo and Shin Ha Kyun as two males who’re prepared to interrupt the foundations and the legislation of their pursuit of a serial killer. The drama asks, “Who’s the monster? Is it you? Is it me? Is it us?” It’s directed by Shim Na Yeon (“Second of Eighteen“) and written by Kim Soo Jin (“Mad Canine“).

At the script studying had been the director and author in addition to Yeo Jin Goo, Shin Ha Kyun, Choi Dae Hoon, Choi Sung Eun, Chun Ho Jin, Choi Jin Ho, Gil Hae Yeon, and extra.

Shin Ha Kyun performs Lee Dong Shik, a former detective within the violent crimes division who has been demoted to a sergeant at an area police station. He is in control of doing odd jobs on the station, however his peaceable life is turned the other way up when he’s partnered with Han Joo Received and an outdated serial killer case shakes up his world.

Yeo Jin Goo performs Han Joo Received, an elite detective with a secret who comes right down to the native police station in Manyang. He’s handsome, proficient, and his father is the longer term chief of the Nationwide Police Company. Though his path in life appears clear, his life is shaken up by incidents that he by no means anticipated.

At the script studying, Shin Ha Kyun and Yeo Jin Goo completely recreated their characters’ tense partnership and delicate feelings as they examine a seemingly harmless village that hides its true face from the world.

Choi Dae Hoon performs Lee Dong Shik’s childhood buddy, Park Jung Je. He’s the lieutenant of the investigative group on the Munju Police Station, and the son of Do Hae Received (Gil Hae Yeon), who’s a candidate for mayor in Munju. Choi Sung Eun performs Yoo Jae Yi, the native butcher in Manyang.

Chun Ho Jin performs Nam Sang Bae, the chief constable of the Manyang police station, who’s near his retirement. Choi Jin Ho performs Han Ki Hwan, Han Joo Received’s father and a robust candidate for the subsequent chief of the Nationwide Police Company. Kim Shin Rok performs Oh Ji Hwa, Lee Dong Shik’s former classmate and the violent crimes group chief on the Munju police station.

Son Sang Gyu, Baek Sung Kwang, and Nam Yoon Soo additionally play Shin Ha Kyun and Yeo Jin Goo’s colleagues on the Manyang police station. Son Sang Kyu performs Jo Gil Goo, an officer who all the time leaves work as quickly because the clock strikes. Baek Sung Kwang performs Hwang Kwang Younger, who’s all the time on the alert for a promotion. Nam Yoon Soo performs Oh Ji Hoon, the youngest member of the police pressure. Lee Kyu Hee performs Kang Jin Mook, the proprietor of the Manyang grocery retailer, and Park Ji Hun performs Kwon Hyuk, an inspector at a Munju department workplace and Han Joo Received’s former highschool tutor.

A supply from the drama said, “‘Monster’ is a psychological thriller that chases the varied sides of the human character. The actors’ synergy is vital to exhibiting the delicate modifications that people undergo.”

“Monster” will premiere in February 2021.

