Yeo Jin Goo And Shin Ha Kyun Prepare For A New Round In Their Psychological Battle In “Past Evil”

The psychological battle is simply getting extra intense in JTBC’s “Past Evil”!

Spoilers

On March 25, JTBC launched new stills of Lee Dong Shik (Shin Ha Kyun) and Han Joo Received (Yeo Jin Goo) exchanging seems which can be burning with dedication. In the earlier episode, Nam Sang Bae (Chun Ho Jin) died in mysterious circumstances, identical to the serial killer Kang Jin Mook (Lee Kyu Hee). Lee Dong Shik and Han Joo Received fell into despair at failing to forestall his loss of life, and the reality sunk even deeper into the darkish net of secrets and techniques that surrounded them.

In the stills, Lee Dong Shik and Han Joo Received face off at Nam Sang Bae’s funeral. Han Joo Received is in full gown uniform, whereas Han Dong Shik is wearing plain mourning. Each present facial expressions that reveal their interior dedication and resolve. In one other set of stills, Han Joo Received watches in silence as Lee Dong Shik spends a while wandering alone by a lake. The 2 find yourself heading someplace collectively, however the ambiance is way from heat.

The manufacturing workers said, “After enduring disappointment and struggling, the partnership between Lee Dong Shik and Han Joo Received will present a rise of stress. Please sit up for their new spherical of their psychological battle in opposition to the hidden monster. There will likely be much more plot twists because the secrets and techniques of the tangled net of characters come to mild.”

“Past Evil” airs each Friday and Saturday at 11 p.m. KST.

