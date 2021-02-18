Yeo Jin Goo And Shin Ha Kyun Share Admiration For “Past Evil” Script And Discuss Their Characters

On February 18, JTBC’s new drama “Past Evil” held an internet press convention with producing director (PD) Shim Na Yeon and lead actors Shin Ha Kyun and Yeo Jin Goo.

The psychological thriller is about two males who’re prepared to interrupt guidelines and the legislation of their pursuit of a serial killer. As they try to trace down the assassin, they need to repeatedly ask themselves, “Who’s the monster? Is it you? Is it me? Is it us?”

Yeo Jin Goo will star within the drama as Han Joo Gained, a extremely succesful detective who appears to have every little thing going for him however harbors a hidden secret. He finally ends up transferring to the native police station in Manyang, the place he turns into the associate of former violent crimes detective Lee Dong Shik (performed by Shin Ha Kyun), who has been demoted to doing menial work. Lee Dong Shik’s life modifications when he reencounters an outdated serial killer case that shook up his world 20 years in the past.

Shim Na Yeon described this drama as a “thriller with Korean sentiments.” She defined, “It’s a drama the place all of the characters stand out. The 2 actors labored onerous to precise the sensation of watching a thriller novel, and will probably be enjoyable to see their appearing.”

When requested about how totally different “Past Evil” is in comparison with different thrillers, she stated, “It accommodates retro sensibility, just like the film ‘Recollections of Homicide.’ It is going to be a drama crammed by the 2 actors Shin ha Kyun and Yeo Jin Goo who will play their respective characters, and will probably be a piece with a style that has a singular tone.”

The director shared it was an honor to work with Shin Ha Kyun and Yeo Jin Goo, saying, “I believe I’m blessed. It’s a drama that accommodates the vortex of life that takes place by a small human error earlier than the narrative that punishes evil. This would be the key level.”

Shin Ha Kyun stated, “It was a script that made me inquisitive about each episode. I appreciated the best way the story was performed out. That’s why I’m so curious in regards to the position. As I act, I maintain interested by the character and attending to know him. I’m considering lots about learn how to specific his inside torment and ache and disappointment in a different way.”

Yeo Jin Goo talked in regards to the script as nicely. He commented, “I used to be curious and about many issues whereas studying the script. Since my character is not the standard detective who’s acquainted to everybody, I continued to check him in order that I might not lose his picture. I’m making a variety of effort to be referred to as a superb thriller actor via this drama.”

“Past Evil” will premiere on February 19 at 11 p.m. KST.

In the intervening time, watch Shin Ha Kyun in “Repair You” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)