Yeo Jin Goo And Shin Ha Kyun Team Up To Capture The Monster In “Past Evil”

Pressure will escalate within the upcoming episode of JTBC’s “Past Evil”!

In the earlier episode, Lee Dong Shik (Shin Ha Kyun) and Han Joo Received (Yeo Jin Goo) lastly dragged the true nature of the monster out into the sunshine. They tracked down the key rendezvous between Han Gi Hwan (Choi Jin Ho) and Lee Chang Jin (Heo Sung Tae) and realized the stunning fact. The one that drove Kang Jin Mook (Lee Kyu Hee) to suicide was Han Gi Hwan, and Jung Chul Moon (Jung Kyu Soo), who suspected the reality, was his subsequent goal. When Han Joo Received realized that the one who ran over Lee Yoo Yeon (Moon Joo Yeon) 21 years in the past was his father, he exploded with rage, sorrow, and betrayal.

In the brand new stills, Han Joo Received and Han Gi Hwan have a tense confrontation with one another. Han Gi Hwan, who often maintains a poker face, flies off the deal with and grabs his son’s collar in rage. Han Joo Received refuses to again down, and he sharply glares at his father with a stormy expression.

One other set of stills share a glimpse of Lee Dong Shik and Han Joo Received. Lee Dong Shik seems to be shocked on the sight of one thing, whereas Han Joo Received’s face is stuffed with dedication. Viewers can stay up for unpredictable twists and turns till the tip.

In episode 15, Lee Dong Shik and Han Joo Received will work collectively to forestall one other tragedy. The manufacturing staff hinted, “Please wait and see how Han Joo Received’s anger will have an effect on their journey to discover the reality. [The two characters] will come throughout unfinished calamities and sudden twists. Please stay up for their synergy that can attain its peak.”

This episode of “Past Evil” will air on April 9 at 11 p.m. KST.

