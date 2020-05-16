Yeo Jin Goo Confirmed To Be In Talks To Lead New JTBC Drama

We could also be seeing Yeo Jin Goo in a brand new drama quickly!

On Might 16, it was reported that Yeo Jin Goo is about to star within the upcoming JTBC drama “Monster” (working title). In response, a supply from his company Janus Leisure said, “It’s true that Yeo Jin Goo has acquired a suggestion to look within the drama and he’s presently trying over the supply.”

“Monster” is about to be a drama that brings collectively producing director (PD) Shim Na Yeon from “Moments of 18” and “Mad Canine” screenwriter Kim Soo Jin.

If Yeo Jin Goo accepts the position, this will likely be his first drama since showing within the hit tvN drama “Lodge Del Luna,” which concluded in September 2019.

