Yeo Jin Goo Keeps His Guard Up As Shin Ha Kyun Introduces Him To The Locals In “Past Evil”

Yeo Jin Goo’s character meets the residents of Manyang in new stills from the drama “Past Evil.”

The JTBC drama is a psychological thriller about two males who’re keen to interrupt guidelines and the regulation of their pursuit of a serial killer. As they try to trace down the assassin, they have to repeatedly ask themselves, “Who’s the monster? Is it you? Is it me? Is it us?”

Yeo Jin Goo will star within the drama as Han Joo Received, a extremely succesful detective who appears to have the whole lot going for him however harbors a hidden secret. He finally ends up transferring to the native police station within the quiet village of Manyang. In the meantime, former violent crimes detective Lee Dong Shik (performed by Shin Ha Kyun) has been demoted to doing menial work. His life adjustments when he reencounters an previous serial killer case that shook up his world 20 years in the past.

On February 8, the present shared a take a look at the Manyang locals’ welcome occasion for Han Joo Received. Whereas everybody else is being noisy and having a great time, Han Joo Received can’t assist however present his discomfort. In the meantime, Lee Dong Shik is the one who’s introduced Han Joo Received to the occasion, because the boss of the newcomer. As he stares at Han Joo Received, the extraordinary look in eyes makes it look like he can see by means of him utterly. Han Joo Received isn’t the kind of particular person to let down his guard simply, and he’s arrived in an unfamiliar place the place nobody will be trusted. Many are interested in what he’ll do within the story as he embarks on discovering the reality along with his accomplice Lee Dong Shik, who’s often known as being “extra monstrous than a monster.”

The solid of characters on the gathering contains Lee Dong Shik’s previous good friend Park Jung Je (performed by Choi Dae Hoon), who’s a lieutenant in the investigation crew on the police station within the metropolis of Munju. He’s additionally the son of Munju mayoral candidate Do Hae Received (Gil Hae Yeon). Watching them is Yoo Jae Yi (Choi Sung Eun), who’s the proprietor of a butcher’s store. She’s been in control of the store since her mom disappeared when she was younger. Whereas she could look soft-hearted, with a gentle smile and her hair tied up in a free ponytail, she’s additionally acquired a fierce aspect to her.

In the meantime, Manyang’s chief constable Nam Sang Bae (Chun Ho Jin) lifts the temper on the gathering. He doesn’t have lengthy till he reaches retirement age, and he’s the type of nosy one who all the time takes care of the people who he sees as his personal. He believes he’s indebted to Lee Dong Shik and he’s a dependable supply of help for him.

Oh Ji Hwa (Kim Shin Rok) is providing Han Joo Received a handshake. She’s the crew chief of the violent crimes part, and she or he was classmates with Lee Dong Shik from elementary faculty to highschool. She’s assured and charismatic, with a relaxed smile. Oh Ji Hoon (Nam Yoon Soo) is the youngest member of the police substation in Manyang. He’s additionally Oh Ji Hwa’s youthful brother, and he’s a daring character who follows his seniors.

Amid all this, Han Joo Received continues to keep up a distance with everybody on the gathering, although it’s being held for him, and his expression appears stiff. Many drama followers are curious to search out out why he retains his guard up across the Manyang villagers to this extent, in addition to why this elite officer who had been on a clean and clear path has ended up on this countryside village.



The manufacturing crew shared, “The hidden story in Manyang will probably be one other key level that may make this psychological chase thriller much more attention-grabbing. The actions of those easy however unreadable characters will improve the strain of the story.” They added, “You may sit up for seeing the synergy between these glorious actors as they good the psychological chase thriller together with Shin Ha Kyun and Yeo Jin Goo.”

