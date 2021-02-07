Yeo Jin Goo Shakes Up Police Station Of Quiet Village With His Arrival In “Past Evil”

JTBC has shared a brand new glimpse of its upcoming drama “Past Evil”!

“Past Evil” is a psychological thriller about two males who’re prepared to interrupt guidelines and the legislation of their pursuit of a serial killer. As they try to trace down the assassin, they need to repeatedly ask themselves, “Who’s the monster? Is it you? Is it me? Is it us?”

Yeo Jin Goo will star within the drama as Han Joo Gained, a extremely succesful detective who appears to have all the things going for him, however harbors a hidden secret. He finally ends up transferring to the native police station within the quiet village of Manyang, the place former detective Lee Dong Shik (performed by Shin Ha Kyun) has been demoted to doing menial work.

In the newly launched stills from the upcoming drama, Han Joo Gained’s sudden arrival in Manyang has the complete police station on edge, with the entire cops instantly cautious of the elite newcomer’s each transfer.

Nevertheless, the once-peaceful station quickly faces greater issues when a stunning incident turns the village the wrong way up. Han Joo Gained, who gazes cautiously at a surprised Lee Dong Shik in one of many pictures, finally groups up with the unpredictable cop to chase after the reality in Manyang, the place nobody may be trusted.

Becoming a member of Yeo Jin Goo and Shin Ha Kyun on the Manyang police station is a proficient solid of supporting actors—veteran actor Chun Ho Jin will lead the “Manyang police squad” as chief Nam Sang Bae, who’s on the verge of retirement.

Son Sang Gyu will play Jo Gil Goo, who’s all the time desirous to get off work as rapidly as doable, whereas Baek Sung Kwang will play Hwang Kwang Younger, who’s gunning for a promotion. Lastly, Nam Yoon Soo will play the station’s youngest cop Oh Ji Hoon, who all the time greets everybody with a pleasant smile.

Expressing confidence of their teamwork, Shin Ha Kyun commented, “The Manyang police station members have wonderful chemistry and work very well collectively. Viewers will be capable to see the actors’ hidden energy.”

Yeo Jin Goo agreed, “Our chemistry and teamwork is so good that it makes us mistakenly really feel like there’s really a Manyang police station someplace on the market. I believe viewers will be capable to lose themselves on this planet of the drama.”

“Past Evil” will premiere on February 19 at 11 p.m. KST. Try a teaser for the drama right here!

