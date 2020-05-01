Yeo Jin Goo, Sung Dong Il, And Kim Hee Won Announced As Cast Members Of New tvN Variety Show

A brand new selection present is headed your means!

On April 30, tvN launched particulars about “Home on Wheels” (literal title), a spread program the place the forged will expertise life in varied locations round Korea.

The forged will construct a small, moveable residence the place they’ll stay collectively and invite company over. They’ll empty their greed for a home and fill their lives with vital issues of their lives as an alternative.

“Home on Wheels” follows the worldwide “tiny home” development the place persons are residing on the highway with solely their important belongings. This development has grow to be common amongst this present era that favors a minimal, environmentally pleasant life.

This system will showcase a conveyable residence that can fulfill viewers who fantasize about proudly owning a cheap residence. Since moveable properties are nonetheless a reasonably new idea in Korea, this system will present all the course of from developing, planning, getting into, and shifting.

Actors Yeo Jin Goo, Sung Dong Il, and Kim Hee Won have been confirmed because the forged. Viewers can sit up for the chemistry between the pleasant oldest member Sung Dong Il, humorous second oldest member Kim Hee Won, and lovable youngest member Yeo Jin Goo. Sung Dong Il and Kim Hee Won are shut buddies in actual life, and Yeo Jin Goo made his appearing debut as Sung Dong Il’s son in MBC’s 2006 drama “I Wish to Love” (literal title).

The members will chronicle their enjoyable life collectively within the moveable residence and share heartfelt conversations with buddies they weren’t in a position to see as a result of their busy lives after inviting them over as company.

A supply from the present mentioned, “Everybody goals of getting their very own residence, but it surely’s not straightforward to make this come true in actual life. I created this program as a result of I used to be inquisitive about what it will be prefer to stay in a shifting residence. Please sit up for the brand new on a regular basis life that might be proven whenever you stay in a house that permits you to go wherever at any time.”

“Home on Wheels” premieres in June.

